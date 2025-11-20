Ride for Vision & Valour

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About this event
This is considered your your ride registration fee - this fee covers permits, insurance, swag, fuel for chase vehicle - anything you'd like to donate over and above can be done on our fundraising page: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/peer-to-peer/vision-and-valour-challenge
This is considered your your ride registration fee - this fee covers permits, insurance, swag, fuel for chase vehicle - anything you'd like to donate over and above can be done on our fundraising page: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/peer-to-peer/vision-and-valour-challenge
Allows you to compete for the hand knitted lap blanket and team prizes as a fundraiser. Just because you can't ride with us does not mean you can' support our cause. If you just came to register but want to participate in the fundraising, start here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/peer-to-peer/vision-and-valour-challenge and start your own team or a single fundraising page!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!