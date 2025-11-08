Hosted by

Ridgeway Elementary PAC

About this event

Ridgeway Elementary Grade 7 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Ridgeway Elementary

2 Passes Sea to Sky Gondola item
$20

Starting bid

2 Single Day Lift Tickets to Sea to Sky Gondola

$150 Value

Expires Sept 2, 2026

Dozen Donuts at Cream Pony item
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a Dozen Handmade Donuts at Cream Pony

$40 Value


4 Tickets to Capilano Suspension Bridge item
$50

Starting bid

4 x Single Day Tickets

(Tickets are not valid during Canyon Lights and are not exchangeable for Annual Passes)

$312 Value

Boxing Pack item
$40

Starting bid

Buddy Boxing Pack

4 Friends One Class or

2 Friends Two Class

$160 Value

$50 Gift Card item
$5

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card

Nellie's Gift Basket item
$30

Starting bid

Nellie's Cleaning Product Gift Basket

Green and Clean Cleaning Products

$130 Value

Laundry Cubes

Dishwasher Cubes

Wow Stick Stain Remover

Oxygen Brightener

Lamb Wool Dryer Balls

Acana/Orijien Gift Basket item
$30

Starting bid

Treat Your Pet!

$135 Value

Coupon for 1 free Acana Product

4lb Bag Lamb/Apple Dog Food

14 oz Freeze-Dried PattiesFree-Run Duck Recipe

3.25 oz Freeze Dried Dog Treats: Lamb Recipe

1 Can Wet Dog Food



Acana/Orijien Gift Basket item
$30

Starting bid

Treat Your Pet!

$135 Value

Coupon for 1 Free Orijen Product

4lbs Bag Regional Red Dog Food

Beef Freeze Dried Patties

Freeze Dried Dog Treats

Can of Wet Food

Local Coffee Package item
$10

Starting bid

$50 Value

2 Bags of Moja Coffee

$15 Gift Card to JJ Bean

Moveo Gift Basket item
$40

Starting bid

$200 Value

Massage Gift Certificate $136

Water Bottle

Sweat Towel

KT Sport Tape

Massage Roller

Therapy Ball

Grip Strength Ball

Pain Relief Cream

Muscle-Joint Relif Roll On

North Shore Tourism Gift Basket item
$30

Starting bid

$125 Value

2 x Child Admission to Maplewood Farm

2 x 1 Free Gourmet Cookie from Butterlane Bakeshop

$25 Gift Card to a Local Brewery of Choice

Outdoor Blanket

Toque

Crossbody Bag

Tumbler

Mini Flashlight

Railway Museum of BC 2026 Season Pass item
$20

Starting bid

Family Pass for 2026 Season

Valid only on regular museum days

$200 Value

45 Minute Massage at Crooks & Co Pain Relief Therapists item
$20

Starting bid

Crooks & Co North Vancouver

45 Minute Massage

Expiry June 31, 2026

$120 Value


Rayban Aviator Arista Sunglasses item
$50

Starting bid

Rayban Aviator Arista (gold) frame

Brown Polarised Gradient Lenses

Size 58-14

Value $375
West Coast Optometrists

