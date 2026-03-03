ART DRESSÉ

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ART DRESSÉ

About this event

RIDM x LÈCHE-VITRINE

5435 Av. des Érables

Montréal, QC H2H 2E8, Canada

13h-15h
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

14h-16h
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

15h-17h
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

16h-18h
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

17h-19h
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

18h-20h
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

19h-21h
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

20h-22h
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

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