St. Joseph Syro-Malabar Catholic Parish, Hamilton

Hosted by

St. Joseph Syro-Malabar Catholic Parish, Hamilton

About this event

Rimi Tomy Live

Mcintyre Performing Arts Centre

135 Fennell Ave W, Hamilton, ON L9C 0E5, Canada

Platinum
$200

There are no seat number allocations for the event. Platinum ticket holders are strictly requested to occupy any one seat from Row A to E on first come first serve basis.


Refer to the theatre seat arrangement drawings in section "More details".


Note : Seats have to be occupied by ticket holder and cannot be blocked for others.

: Kids aged 6 years and below are permitted with their parent without seat allocation.

Gold
$150

There are no seat number allocations for the event. Gold ticket holders are strictly requested to occupy any one seat from Row F to L on first come first serve basis.


Refer to the theatre seat arrangement drawings in section "More details".


Note : Seats have to be occupied by ticket holder and cannot be blocked for others.

: Kids aged 6 years and below are permitted with their parent without seat allocation.

Silver
$100

There are no seat number allocations for the event. Silver ticket holders are strictly requested to occupy any one seat from Row M to T on first come first serve basis.


Refer to the theatre seat arrangement drawings in section "More details".


Note : Seats have to be occupied by ticket holder and cannot be blocked for others.

: Kids aged 6 years and below are permitted with their parent without seat allocation.

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