Rimi Tomy Live

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135 Fennell Ave W, Hamilton, ON L9C 0E5, Canada
There are no seat number allocations for the event. Platinum ticket holders are strictly requested to occupy any one seat from Row A to E on first come first serve basis.
Refer to the theatre seat arrangement drawings in section "More details".
Note : Seats have to be occupied by ticket holder and cannot be blocked for others.
: Kids aged 6 years and below are permitted with their parent without seat allocation.
There are no seat number allocations for the event. Gold ticket holders are strictly requested to occupy any one seat from Row F to L on first come first serve basis.
Refer to the theatre seat arrangement drawings in section "More details".
Note : Seats have to be occupied by ticket holder and cannot be blocked for others.
: Kids aged 6 years and below are permitted with their parent without seat allocation.
There are no seat number allocations for the event. Silver ticket holders are strictly requested to occupy any one seat from Row M to T on first come first serve basis.
Refer to the theatre seat arrangement drawings in section "More details".
Note : Seats have to be occupied by ticket holder and cannot be blocked for others.
: Kids aged 6 years and below are permitted with their parent without seat allocation.
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