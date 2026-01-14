RiSE 10 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a two-night stay in a Deluxe Balcony Room on the stunning West Coast of Vancouver Island, generously provided by Tofino Resort + Marina.
Please note: blackout dates apply from June 15 to September 15, as well as all BC Public Holiday weekends. This certificate is valid until March 31, 2027.
Starting bid
Enjoy a two-night stay in a Deluxe Studio Suite at The Westin Resort & Spa Whistler, paired with admission for two adults to the Audain Art Museum — the perfect combination of relaxation and culture in the heart of Whistler.
Blackout dates apply on July and August weekends (2026), December 18, 2026 – January 2, 2027, February 13 – February 20, 2027, and all statutory holiday weekends.
This certificate is valid until March 2, 2027.
Starting bid
Explore Vancouver from a new perspective with two hours of kayaking or paddleboarding for two adults, generously provided by Vancouver Water Adventures.
Enjoy an unforgettable experience on the water while taking in stunning city skyline and coastal views. Valid for the 2026 operating season.
Starting bid
Experience two of the North Shore’s most iconic attractions with skiing at Grouse Mountain and admission to the breathtaking Capilano Suspension Bridge Park for four adults.
Grouse Mountain lift tickets are valid until April 12, 2026.
Capilano Suspension Bridge Park tickets are valid throughout 2026, excluding the Canyon Lights event.
Starting bid
Discover the flavours of the North Shore with a culinary experience for two adults with Taste Vancouver Food Tours, paired with a $75 brunch experience at Loam Bistro.
Enjoy exploring North Vancouver’s vibrant food scene while sampling local favourites and indulging in a delicious, hearty brunch.
Taste Vancouver Food Tours blackout dates apply from June 1 – September 30, 2026.
This experience is valid until December 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Take to the skies with an unforgettable helicopter tour through BC’s stunning backcountry for two adults, generously provided by Sky Helicopters, and complete the experience with stylish local merchandise from Novel Supply Co..
Enjoy breathtaking aerial views and celebrate local adventure culture with this unique West Coast experience.
Starting bid
Discover the beauty of the Sea-to-Sky corridor with an unforgettable sightseeing experience for two adults, generously provided by Westcoast Sightseeing.
Enjoy exploring Whistler alongside breathtaking views from the iconic Sea to Sky Gondola, offering panoramic vistas of mountains, forests, and Howe Sound.
This experience is valid until December 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-year membership for one adult to the Museum of Anthropology at UBC, offering unlimited access to one of Canada’s most renowned cultural institutions, along with curated goodies from the Polygon Gallery.
Experience world-class exhibitions, art, and culture while celebrating two of the region’s leading arts destinations.
Starting bid
Experience the rich cultural history of the region with an Indigenous walking tour in Stanley Park for two adults, generously provided by Talaysay Tours.
Discover Indigenous perspectives, stories, and traditions while exploring the natural beauty of Stanley Park through an engaging and meaningful guided experience.
Starting bid
Step into a rich Palestinian culinary journey at Naz’s home in Tsawwassen, BC. This intimate 3-hour experience for four people blends food, culture, and storytelling—part hands-on cook-and-learn, part relaxed dinner party. Guided by your host and chef, Naz, you’ll explore beloved Palestinian flavours while hearing the stories, traditions, and memories behind the dishes. Before the evening, Naz will connect with you to curate a custom menu to your liking. Expect delicious bites, meaningful conversation, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere that celebrates Palestinian hospitality from start to finish. Bring your own drinks.
About: Nazmi Kamal is an advocate of food sustainability, food justice, immigrant cuisine and food as cultural identity. He is a researcher, published author and an instructor at the school of tourism management.
Starting bid
Experience one of British Columbia’s most breathtaking attractions with admission for two adults to The Butchart Gardens in Victoria.
Stroll through beautifully curated floral displays, themed gardens, and stunning landscapes at one of Canada’s most celebrated garden destinations.
Starting bid
Soar above some of Canada’s most stunning landscapes with an aerial sightseeing experience for two adults.
Take in breathtaking views of mountains, lakes, and iconic scenery from the sky for an unforgettable adventure that showcases the natural beauty of Canada like never before.
Starting bid
Take in breathtaking 360° views of Vancouver’s skyline, ocean, and surrounding mountains with admission for four adults to Vancouver Lookout.
Experience the city from above and enjoy a unique perspective of Vancouver’s iconic landmarks and natural beauty.
Starting bid
Enjoy an exciting winter adventure with skiing or snowboarding at Mount Seymour for two adults, and take home some stylish local merchandise from Novel Supply Co..
Mount Seymour lift passes are valid until April 2026.
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