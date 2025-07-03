Rise & Inspire: A Future Forward Breakfast

SixtyEight

Scotia Plaza, 40 King St W 68th floor, Toronto, ON M5H 1C4, Canada

Table
CA$5,000
Includes breakfast. Recognition includes digital venue signage, table signage and website.

To request an invoice for your purchase, please select 'cheque' as payment type and click 'Buy Tickets'. An invoice will be sent to the email provided.

Premium Table
CA$7,500
Includes breakfast, and a premium table, located by the stage. Recognition includes digital and physical venue signage, table signage, email communications and website.

Event Sponsor
CA$10,000
Includes breakfast, and a premium table, located by the stage. Recognition includes digital and physical venue signage, table signage, email communications, dedicated social media post and website.

Individual Ticket
CA$250

Includes breakfast

