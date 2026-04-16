National Capital Blues Foundation

Hosted by

National Capital Blues Foundation

About this event

Rising Stars Gala

1001 Queen Elizabeth Driveway

Ottawa, ON K1S 5K7, Canada

Gala Adminsion
$150

Includes admission to the Rising Star Gala, a three-course dinner, live entertainment, and access to all evening programming.

Youth (Under 18)
$100

For guests under 18. Includes admission to the Rising Star Gala, a three-course dinner, live entertainment, and full event access.

Community Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes reserved seating for 10 guests, a three-course dinner, live entertainment, and recognition as a valued supporter of the Rising Star Gala. Your sponsorship helps create opportunities for youth in our community while enjoying an unforgettable evening of celebration and impact.

Gold Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Logo and name featured on promotional materials, event website and

social media posts

One table of ten for the gala

Preferred seating placement

Company name and logo displayed at your table

Add a donation for National Capital Blues Foundation

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