Rising Stars Gala

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About this event
Includes admission to the Rising Star Gala, a three-course dinner, live entertainment, and access to all evening programming.
For guests under 18. Includes admission to the Rising Star Gala, a three-course dinner, live entertainment, and full event access.
Includes reserved seating for 10 guests, a three-course dinner, live entertainment, and recognition as a valued supporter of the Rising Star Gala. Your sponsorship helps create opportunities for youth in our community while enjoying an unforgettable evening of celebration and impact.
Logo and name featured on promotional materials, event website and
social media posts
One table of ten for the gala
Preferred seating placement
Company name and logo displayed at your table
$
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