River East Church Day Camp 2026

Hosted by
About this event
If you are registering for one of our FIVE DAY WEEKS (either July 27-31 or August 10-14), please choose this payment option.
Note that the donation prompt to Zeffy is entirely optional, but they do provide us a free service that is supported by donations.
If you are registering for our SHORT WEEK (only 4 days due to the August long , August 4-14), please choose this payment option.
Note that the donation prompt to Zeffy is entirely optional, but they do provide us a free service that is supported by donations.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!