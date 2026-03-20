River East Church

Hosted by

River East Church

About this event

River East Church Day Camp 2026

755 McLeod Ave

Registration Rate for July 27-31 or August 10-14 (FULL WEEK)
$125

If you are registering for one of our FIVE DAY WEEKS (either July 27-31 or August 10-14), please choose this payment option.


Note that the donation prompt to Zeffy is entirely optional, but they do provide us a free service that is supported by donations.

Registration Rate for August 4-7 (SHORT WEEK)
$100

If you are registering for our SHORT WEEK (only 4 days due to the August long , August 4-14), please choose this payment option.


Note that the donation prompt to Zeffy is entirely optional, but they do provide us a free service that is supported by donations.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!