South Grenville Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

South Grenville Chamber of Commerce

About this event

River Run 2027

191 Water St E

Prescott, ON K0E 1T0, Canada

1 KM Community Spirit Run / Walk
$20
Available until Jan 31

** EARLY BIRD TICKET **

Run / Walk a 1KM route on the majestic St Lawrence River through River Walk Park and the Sandra S Lawn Harbor.


Live Entertainment


Seasonal opening of Prescott Pop-Ups and Fort Wellington.

5KM Run
$50
Available until Jan 31

** EARLY BIRD TICKET **

Run a 5KM route on our majestic St Lawrence River waterfront.

10KM Run
$60
Available until Jan 31

** EARLY BIRD TICKET **

Run a 10KM route on our majestic St Lawrence River waterfront.


Live Entertainment


Seasonal opening of Prescott Pop-Ups and Fort Wellington.

15KM Run
$70
Available until Jan 31

** EARLY BIRD TICKET **

Run a 15KM route on our majestic St Lawrence River waterfront.

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