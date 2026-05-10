River Run 2027

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About this event
** EARLY BIRD TICKET **
Run / Walk a 1KM route on the majestic St Lawrence River through River Walk Park and the Sandra S Lawn Harbor.
Live Entertainment
Seasonal opening of Prescott Pop-Ups and Fort Wellington.
** EARLY BIRD TICKET **
Run a 5KM route on our majestic St Lawrence River waterfront.
** EARLY BIRD TICKET **
Run a 10KM route on our majestic St Lawrence River waterfront.
Live Entertainment
Seasonal opening of Prescott Pop-Ups and Fort Wellington.
** EARLY BIRD TICKET **
Run a 15KM route on our majestic St Lawrence River waterfront.
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