RM Praxis: Fall/Winter 2025-2026

Hosted by
About this event
$
For participants with extra funds available - pay a little more, and help us make cheaper options available for those who need them, while still covering the costs of organizing this program!
For participants who are able to cover the full cost of their participation in this program. This ticket is for you!
For participants with less direct access to wealth, for whom covering the full cost of participation would not be accessible. This ticket is for you, please don't be shy to claim it!
For participants whose current access to wealth would make any of the other ticket options inaccessible. You are still totally welcome to join this cohort!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!