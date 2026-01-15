Rehabilitation Medicine Students Association

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Rehabilitation Medicine Students Association

About this event

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RMSA 2026 Winter Gala

10135 100 St NW

Edmonton, AB T5J 3M5, Canada

Super Early Bird Special
$60

LIMIT OF 25 Tickets: Each ticket includes entry to the event, one hand-crafted mocktail, and a buffet dinner.

Ticket holder voluntarily assumes all risks and dangers incidental to any games or events for which this ticket is issued and waives all claims against the Rehabilitation Medicine Student Association and the Governors of the University of Alberta whether or not such claims arise from the negligence of any of the said parties.
Admission is subject to compliance with all laws and facility rules. Failure to comply with laws or facility rules may result in refusal of admission or expulsion. Ticket holder consents to reasonable examinations and searches to ensure compliance with laws and facility rules, and acknowledges illegal substances are not permitted on premises.
For a safe ride home, dial #TAXI on your cell phone.

Early Bird Special
$65

LIMIT OF 50 Tickets: Each ticket includes entry to the event, one hand-crafted mocktail, and a buffet dinner.

Ticket holder voluntarily assumes all risks and dangers incidental to any games or events for which this ticket is issued and waives all claims against the Rehabilitation Medicine Student Association and the Governors of the University of Alberta whether or not such claims arise from the negligence of any of the said parties.
Admission is subject to compliance with all laws and facility rules. Failure to comply with laws or facility rules may result in refusal of admission or expulsion. Ticket holder consents to reasonable examinations and searches to ensure compliance with laws and facility rules, and acknowledges illegal substances are not permitted on premises.
For a safe ride home, dial #TAXI on your cell phone.

Regular Tickets
$70

LIMIT OF 100 Tickets: Each ticket includes entry to the event, one hand-crafted mocktail, and a buffet dinner.

The ticket holder voluntarily assumes all risks and dangers incidental to any games or events for which this ticket is issued and waives all claims against the Rehabilitation Medicine Student Association and the Governors of the University of Alberta whether or not such claims arise from the negligence of any of the said parties.
Admission is subject to compliance with all laws and facility rules. Failure to comply with laws or facility rules may result in refusal of admission or expulsion. Ticket holder consents to reasonable examinations and searches to ensure compliance with laws and facility rules, and acknowledges illegal substances are not permitted on premises.
For a safe ride home, dial #TAXI on your cell phone.

Last Chance Tickets
$75

LAST GROUP of Tickets: Each ticket includes entry to the event, one hand-crafted mocktail, and a buffet dinner.

The ticket holder voluntarily assumes all risks and dangers incidental to any games or events for which this ticket is issued and waives all claims against the Rehabilitation Medicine Student Association and the Governors of the University of Alberta whether or not such claims arise from the negligence of any of the said parties.
Admission is subject to compliance with all laws and facility rules. Failure to comply with laws or facility rules may result in refusal of admission or expulsion. Ticket holder consents to reasonable examinations and searches to ensure compliance with laws and facility rules, and acknowledges illegal substances are not permitted on premises.
For a safe ride home, dial #TAXI on your cell phone.

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