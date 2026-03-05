Road Runner's Silent Auction

Distiller Alan Winchester takes this malt through a combination of cask types, including both first and second-fill American oak (for tropical fruitiness) and ex-sherry oak (for spiciness). The result is this golden-coloured dram with rich spicy aromas, toasty grain, vanilla and almond flavours and a long smooth finish.





Please note: Zeffy is free for nonprofits and may suggest an optional contribution at checkout. It is optional - please select Other and enter $0

