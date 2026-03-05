Road Runner's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Distiller Alan Winchester takes this malt through a combination of cask types, including both first and second-fill American oak (for tropical fruitiness) and ex-sherry oak (for spiciness). The result is this golden-coloured dram with rich spicy aromas, toasty grain, vanilla and almond flavours and a long smooth finish.
Please note: Zeffy is free for nonprofits and may suggest an optional contribution at checkout. It is optional - please select Other and enter $0
Starting bid
Created by Maurice Hennessy in 1870 for his closest friends, this iconic cognac was one of the first to be classified X.O. due to its extended aging. Fragrant candied fruit, intriguing spice and vanilla aromas induce rich and robust layers on the palate with the warmth of spiced oak and chocolate on the persistent finish.
Please note: Zeffy is free for nonprofits and may suggest an optional contribution at checkout. It is optional - please select Other and enter $0.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!