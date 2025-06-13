Road to India: Virtual Auction for the Canadian Women's Blind Soccer Team

Hosted by
Donor: Janice Scanlon
Location: Peterborough, ON
Description: Join a 10-class Pilates session in either Fall 2025 or Winter 2026. Rejuvenate your core and build strength in a welcoming small-group setting at Studio 505.
Estimated Value: $200
More info: [email protected]
Enjoy a waterfront dining experience for two at either of SilverBean Café’s beautiful locations in Peterborough, Ontario | More info: silverbeancafe.com | Estimated value: $75
Donor: Grady’s Feet Essentials
Location: Peterborough, ON
Description: Treat your feet with this $40 gift certificate toward high-quality footwear or orthotic products at Grady’s Feet Essentials.
Estimated Value: $40
Donor: O’Noir Toronto
Location: Toronto, ON
Description: Experience a unique and unforgettable meal in complete darkness. O’Noir’s dine-in-the-dark concept offers a powerful sensory journey and a new way of thinking about food.
Estimated Value: $100
More Info: onoir.com
Donor: Jason Dunkerly, The Grind Café
Location: Ottawa, ON
Description: A 340g bag of locally roasted, single-origin Ethiopian Yirgacheffe beans. This medium-dark roast offers rich, balanced flavour. Proudly roasted in Ottawa.
Estimated Value: $17
More Info: thegrindcafe.ca/our-bean
Donor: Jason Dunkerly
Location: Ottawa, ON
Description: A signed print copy of Jason Dunkerly’s inspiring running memoir. Visions of Hope charts the story of perseverance, passion, and personal truth.
Estimated Value: $25.99
More Info: yorklandpublishing.com/titles/visions
Donor: 100 Acre Brewing Co.
Location: Peterborough, ON
Description: Enjoy fresh, locally brewed craft beer with this $20 gift certificate to 100 Acre Brewing Co. Located in the countryside just outside Peterborough, this family-run brewery is known for its quality small-batch brews and welcoming atmosphere.
Estimated Value: $20
More Info: 100AcreBrewing.com
Donor: Ashburnham Ale House
Location: Peterborough, ON
Description: Treat yourself to a night out with this $100 package from Ashburnham Ale House. Enjoy a delicious meal and drinks with a gift certificate, plus take home some signature Ale House swag. Located in the heart of East City, Ashburnham Ale House is a beloved local spot known for its creative menu, cozy atmosphere, and wide selection of craft beer.
Estimated Value: $100
More Info: ashburnhamalehouse.ca
Donor: Frances Wong
Location: Online, Zoom
Description: 4-pack classes of small-group yoga sessions. Try Yoga from the comfort of your own home. A slower paced yoga class suitable for those who have some previous yoga experience (familiarity with basic poses) and is suitable for sighted individuals AND those with low vision or who are visually impaired. Classes are offered Sundays at 11am EST, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6pm EST. Frances Wong has been leading yoga classes for the visually impaired for 5 years and provides visual cues and feedback for participants. Prior to that, she has led yoga classes at studios and clubs in Toronto, including the Nike Run Club and Lululemon.
Estimated Value: $60
For more info, contact: [email protected]
