Road to Racing Canada's Spring 2025 Silent Auction
3 day VIP Club Suite Credentials for 2025 Toronto Indy for 2
$1,200
Starting bid
Ultimate VIP Experience at the 2025 Toronto Indy – 2 Club Suite Credentials July 18-20th, 2025
BONUS: 2 Tickets for Hot Laps at CTMP July 16th
BONUS: Paddock tour with Mac Clark
Total value $3,562
Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of high-speed excitement at the 2025 Toronto Indy with this exclusive VIP package!
You and a guest will enjoy 2 VIP Club Suite Credentials for 2-3 days of racing action, offering premium views of the track from a private suite. This all-access experience includes:
• Exclusive Club Suite Access overlooking the most thrilling parts of the circuit
• All-Inclusive Food & Beverage served throughout the day
• INDYCAR Paddock Passes – get up close to the cars, teams, and drivers in the heart of the action
• Access to premium suite-level amenities
Perfect for race fans, clients, or anyone craving an elite motorsport experience! Don’t miss your chance to witness the speed, strategy, and adrenaline of INDYCAR racing in style.
BONUS!!! Includes 2 Hot Laps tickets at MOSPORT on July 16th (the week of the Toronto Indy)
Bid now for an epic race weekend in Toronto!
Hot Laps at CTMP with a R2R driver (Aug 20 or Sept 17)
$150
Starting bid
Feel the adrenaline surge as you strap in for an unforgettable hot lap at the legendary Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Grand Prix Circuit near Bowmanville! R2R (a motorsports charity) is hosting exclusive events where you'll ride shotgun in a high performance Radical race car, driven by elite races like Mac Clark, Mayer Deonarine, Brady Clapham, Parker Gill and Johnathan Petrone.
With only 40 spots per event, you'll experience hear-pending speed, precision cornering and the raw thrill of motorsport up close. Enjoy lunch, a private hospitality tent and exclusive meet and greet with the drivers. Perfect for VIP clients, executive team building, or any racing enthusiast. Secure your spot now and feel the rush!
Retail value $650 (with a $500 charitable tax receipt). Bids in excess of $150 will receive a charitable tax receipt for the excess.
Valid for Aug 20th or Sept 17th event only
Apex Motor Club Experience
$1,500
Starting bid
Valued at $4000. This private experience offers you the chance to enjoy a track day in a Lexus track car, hot laps in a Radical with a driver for up to 4 guests, lunch at the trackside garage, and a private dinner hosted by donors Rick and Pam Anderson at any Maestro's location.
2 day Formula School at Laguna Seca at Allen Berg School
$2,000
Starting bid
Retail Value $7,000 CAD
Allen Berg Racing Schools' premier program that is a combination of its one-day and lapping/advanced programs where you will gain a comprehensive insight into professional race driving. We provide thorough classroom theory, advanced driving techniques, and meticulous instruction, which ultimately results in driving our Formula racecars at their limits at one of the worlds most iconic tracks - Laguna Seca!
During this course we extensively utilize Go-Pro video systems to analyze and interpret with you, to further improve and fine-tune your driving performance.
At the end of this program, drivers have developed an in-depth understanding of racecar dynamics and aptitude in driving. Many of our two-day grads with prior racing experience have gone to immediate success in various forms of racing.
Successful graduates of this program have the qualifications to apply for a Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) Novice Road Racing License.
Allen Berg Racing Schools now offers a full range of SCCA race license accreditation. From Novice to full Race Licensing, please contact us for further details.
You can upgrade to the 3 day school by paying the difference to the school.
www.allenbergracingschools.com
Holistic Room Makeover
$1,250
Starting bid
Total Value: $2,500. Overwhelmed with Home Organization? Our expert team of Award-Winning Home Organizers transforms any space from overwhelming to organized — in just one day instead of someday. Experience a thoughtful in-home transformation, including sensitive decluttering, functional organization systems, premium organization supplies, and timeless interior decorating. The Result: a space that finally supports your success and well-being — beautifully organized, stress-free, and easy to maintain! For more information, visit OrganizationMagic.ca
Mountain Spa Experience
$500
Starting bid
Total value $1000. Luxuriate in the Kananaskis Nordic Spa by using the provided gift card and enjoy a Rocky Mountain Soap Company gift basket. This gift collection is brought to us by our friends at Cardel Homes.
Private Cocktail Making Class for 8
$400
Starting bid
Total value $800. Looking for a new signature summer cocktail? Look no further than the team at True Wild Distillery where you and seven guests will learn how to take your cocktail art to new heights!
Packwood Grand Tickets - July 26th
$250
Starting bid
Valued at $500. Packwood Grand is a true celebration of old world leisure and sophistication. This refined and colourful event has set the stage for the ultimate in luxury, horse racing, fashion, and food & drink. As the must-attend social & lifestyle event of the year, the affair is attended by highly cultured, business-leading, and fashion forward bon-vivants.
The Gems Cup - August 9th
$225
Starting bid
Valued at $550. Experience the Epitome of Polo Elegance! Immerse yourself in a day of unparalleled athleticism and glamour as international polo stars converge for a riveting tournament. From the prestigious Title Sponsorship to VIP extravagance, every facet promises luxury and excitement. Be part of the celebration with celebrity allure, an exclusive After Party, and a talented group of local musicians! The Gems Cup is not just a polo event; it's an unforgettable fusion of sport, sophistication, and entertainment!
Biological Age Test Kit & 1 Hour Consultation
$500
Starting bid
Valued at $1000. You know how many rotations you’ve taken around the sun...BUT... how old are you on the inside? What is your BIOLOGICAL AGE?
Deepak Saini Health is providing an easy-to-use biological age testing kit. After you get your results, you’ll speak to Deepak in a private 1:1 strategy session to see what can be optimized to reduce your age.
Rocky Mountain Majesty by Max Jacquiard
$1,250
Starting bid
Valued at $2500. Our friends at Gemma Stone International have provided a limited edition print of Max Jacquiard's Rocky Mountain Majesty complete with a certificate of authenticity.
Beam Radiology Total Comprehensive MRI Screen
$1,725
Starting bid
Valued at $3450.
This includes a Total Body MRI and a Genetic Screen Test.
The Total Body MRI includes MRI of:
Brain
Multiple Sclerosis detection
Spine
Chest wall
Thyroid
Lymphatic system
Liver
Biliary tree
Kidneys
Adrenal glands
Pancreas
Spleen
Reproductive organs
Bladder
Musculoskeletal disorders
The Genetic Screen Tests genetic susceptibility to conditions including but not limited to:
Breast cancer
Colorectal cancer
Cutaneous melanoma
Gastric cancer
Ovarian cancer
Pancreatic cancer
Prostate cancer
Renal cell cancer
Thyroid cancer
Uterine cancer
Beam Radiology’s Health Assessment Program is designed to empower individuals to be informed about their health status and proactive about their health journey. This program enables personalized insight into your health and well-being.
Executive Lifestyle Training - Find Your Edge
$3,200
Starting bid
Valued at $8500. Red Horse Performance Consulting offers an 8-10 week program designed to give you clearer focus, greater energy, and a true competitive advantage. Following a comprehensive intake & physiological screening to assess cardiovascular, metabolic, neuromuscular, and hormonal function. A custom program will be designed for you that will include six virtual sessions, lifestyle and recovery mapping, and a tailored breakdown of your lifestyle costs, recovery, blind spots, and energy ROI.
Sonicare Professional Toothbrush
$200
Starting bid
Valued at $400 this dental package comes from our friends at West Wind Dental. It includes a Sonicare Diamond Clean Smart toothbrush, a tooth whitening kit, and a variety of other tools to make your smile sparkle!
Track Day Experience at Area 27 with R2R & AMG July 10 2025
$500
Starting bid
1 of 2 identical packages. Valued at $2000. Enjoy an unforgettable day at the world-class Area 27 Motorsports Park! This silent auction item includes access for one driver and one guest to an exclusive track day hosted by Road to Racing and AMG. Bring your own car—any brand—and take to the track with professional coaching from Area 27 instructors. Open to all skill levels, from first-timers to seasoned racers. R2R drivers in attendance as guest coaches! Lunch and autocross included.
Track Day Experience at Area 27 with R2R & AMG July 10 2025
$500
Starting bid
2 of 2 identical packages. Valued at $2000. Enjoy an unforgettable day at the world-class Area 27 Motorsports Park! This silent auction item includes access for one driver and one guest to an exclusive track day hosted by Road to Racing and AMG. Bring your own car—any brand—and take to the track with professional coaching from Area 27 instructors. Open to all skill levels, from first-timers to seasoned racers. R2R drivers in attendance as guest coaches! Lunch and autocross included.
Executive Detail Package & Mercedes Swag
$200
Starting bid
Total value $750. Our friends at Mercedes-Benz Country Hills are offering a full vehicle detail. Put a little extra zing in your next drive with a fresh ride. They will also be included a package of Mercedes swag to make your drive home feel a little faster.
Personal and Nutritional Coaching Session
$100
Starting bid
Valued at $200. Propel Nutrition Coaching offers a personal training session that will be thoughtfully tailored to your current fitness level, experience, and goals. Whether you’re just getting started or returning to exercise after a break, you will be guided through a safe and effective workout that helps you feel strong, capable, and supported.
The nutrition coaching call is designed to clear up the confusion around food and give you practical, realistic strategies you can actually stick to. We’ll talk about what’s working, what’s not, and simple changes you can make to feel more energized, satisfied, and confident in your choices.
This package is ideal for someone who wants a reset, some motivation, or expert support—without extremes or pressure.
