Road to Racing Canada's Spring 2025 Silent Auction

Retail Value $7,000 CAD Allen Berg Racing Schools' premier program that is a combination of its one-day and lapping/advanced programs where you will gain a comprehensive insight into professional race driving. We provide thorough classroom theory, advanced driving techniques, and meticulous instruction, which ultimately results in driving our Formula racecars at their limits at one of the worlds most iconic tracks - Laguna Seca! During this course we extensively utilize Go-Pro video systems to analyze and interpret with you, to further improve and fine-tune your driving performance. At the end of this program, drivers have developed an in-depth understanding of racecar dynamics and aptitude in driving. Many of our two-day grads with prior racing experience have gone to immediate success in various forms of racing. Successful graduates of this program have the qualifications to apply for a Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) Novice Road Racing License. Allen Berg Racing Schools now offers a full range of SCCA race license accreditation. From Novice to full Race Licensing, please contact us for further details. You can upgrade to the 3 day school by paying the difference to the school. www.allenbergracingschools.com

