RoboWars 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Available: Now - March 1, 2026 OR first 60 registrations (whichever comes first) ⚠️
TEAM REQUIREMENT: You MUST be part of a team of 1-6 people to compete. We will NOT form teams for you. All team members must register individually and list their teammates. Discord Link in About Section.
TEAM REQUIREMENT: You MUST be part of a team of 1-6 people to compete. We will NOT form teams for you. All team members must register individually and list their teammates. Discord Link in About Section.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!