Rock Dunder 2026 Season Pass

2026 Season Passes provide unlimited access for you and your family (arriving in a single vehicle) to Rock Dunder Nature Reserve from May 15, 2026 until November 15, 2026.





You will receive a confirmation email after you purchase. Show your virtual or printed copy of your receipt at your first hike at Rock Dunder, and it can be exchanged for your permanent pass.





If purchased before Friday, December 19th 2025, you may pick it up at our office, upstairs at 15 Main Street in Elgin (K0G 1E0). The office will be open Monday to Thursday between 8:00 AM and 12:00 PM for pick-up. Last chance to pick up in person will be Monday, December 22, 2025, before noon.

Show your 2026 Season Pass each time you arrive to hike and hang it visibly in your car when you park at the trailhead.