<p>ROCK LIBRE - En spectacle à <strong>LATRAQUE</strong> !</p>

For children aged 12 and under, you can get these tickets. Doors will open 30 minutes before the event, at 2:30pm. Immersion Rock Montreal is a non-profit organization created to accompany people from the community in an inclusive artistic space, allowing socializing with others. It is a strong and lasting human experience thanks to programs focused on the importance of the group, on the strength of the band. Thank you for your collaboration and ENJOY THE SHOW!

For children aged 12 and under, you can get these tickets. Doors will open 30 minutes before the event, at 2:30pm. Immersion Rock Montreal is a non-profit organization created to accompany people from the community in an inclusive artistic space, allowing socializing with others. It is a strong and lasting human experience thanks to programs focused on the importance of the group, on the strength of the band. Thank you for your collaboration and ENJOY THE SHOW!

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