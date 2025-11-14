ROCK THE DOCK with The Hairfarmers

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About this event
West Vancouver, BC V7W 2S2, Canada
Regular price admission tickets.
Drink Tickets – Redeemable for one beverage of your choice: a glass of wine, beer, cider or well drink.
(Buying advance drink tickets will avoid long lines at the bar and help us hit our minimum spend for the venue.)
One ticket for the Raffle
1st Prize: Rebecca Donald Painting
2 nd Prize: $500 Cash
3 rd Prize: $250 Cactus Club Gift Card
4 th Prize: $150 Rockridge Cafeteria Gift Card
Three tickets for the Raffle
1st Prize: Rebecca Donald Painting
2 nd Prize: $500 Cash
3 rd Prize: $250 Cactus Club Gift Card
4 th Prize: $150 Rockridge Cafeteria Gift Card
Limit of 100 Early Bird tickets available at the low price of $100 each!
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