Rockridge Secondary School PAC

Hosted by

Rockridge Secondary School PAC

About this event

ROCK THE DOCK with The Hairfarmers

5854 Marine Dr

West Vancouver, BC V7W 2S2, Canada

Regular Admission
$125

Regular price admission tickets.

Drink Tickets
$10

Drink Tickets – Redeemable for one beverage of your choice: a glass of wine, beer, cider or well drink.

(Buying advance drink tickets will avoid long lines at the bar and help us hit our minimum spend for the venue.)

Non-alcoholic Drink Ticket
$7

Non-Alcoholic Drink Tickets – Good for one beverage of your choice from WVYC's non-alcoholic selection which includes Corona Cero, Guinness Zero, Ole - Mocktail Margaritas, and Edna's Mocktail Mojitos.

(Fountain drinks are complimentary at WVYC)



1 Raffle Ticket
$10

One ticket for the Raffle

1st Prize: Rebecca Donald Painting

2 nd Prize: $500 Cash

3 rd Prize: $250 Cactus Club Gift Card

4 th Prize: $150 Rockridge Cafeteria Gift Card

3 Raffle Tickets
$25

Three tickets for the Raffle

1st Prize: Rebecca Donald Painting

2 nd Prize: $500 Cash

3 rd Prize: $250 Cactus Club Gift Card

4 th Prize: $150 Rockridge Cafeteria Gift Card

Early Bird Admission - Limited quantity!
$100

Limit of 100 Early Bird tickets available at the low price of $100 each!

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