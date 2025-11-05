Rock the Halls Auction: In Support of Daily Bread Food Bank

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Celebrate two of Canada’s most iconic bands (And Canada's Walk of Fame Inductees!) with this rare collector’s duo: a signed photograph of The Tragically Hip and a deluxe Rush R50 box set. A museum-worthy centrepiece for any music lover or collector.
Starting bid
Indulge in two of the most beloved voices in modern music with this beautifully curated vinyl collection. This set brings together the smooth, elegant soul of Sade and the timeless songwriting and unmistakable piano-driven hits of Billy Joel.
Starting bid
A rare and artfully assembled collection for the true music aficionado. This package pairs the complete early-era recordings of Françoise Hardy—a breathtaking 14-LP archive of French pop elegance—with an expansive Miles Davis set capturing some of the most electrifying live jazz performances of the 1960s.
Starting bid
Everything a musician needs to create, record, and develop their sound: a professional 4-hour Metalworks studio session, acoustic guitar, and Marshall speaker. Includes a Kops Records gift card and two tickets to Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the Holy on February 6, 2026 at Roy Thomson Hall for added inspiration.
Starting bid
Unlock insider access with two Departure Conference passes, an NXNE festival package, and a luxury stay at Hotel X. Perfect for emerging artists, producers, industry professionals, or anyone curious about the creative business.
Starting bid
Enjoy a refined Toronto getaway with a night at the historic Fairmont Royal York, dinner at Blue Bovine, and a scenic harbour tour. A polished, romantic night out in the heart of the city.
Starting bid
A complete glow-up experience featuring a Fitzroy dress rental, Made You Look jewellery credit, Roots bag, Body + Soul training, a $100 Common Sort gift card for stylish thrift essentials and professional hair & makeup for by Makeup by NIDA. Perfect for a special night or a personal reset.
Starting bid
Elevate your wardrobe with $1,300 in premium menswear from Carpe Diem on the Danforth. A sharp update for any man’s closet.
Starting bid
Elevate your wardrobe with $1,100 in premium menswear from Carpe Diem on the Danforth. A sharp update for any man’s closet.
Starting bid
Explore some of the city’s most beloved eats, from gourmet pizza to burgers, Italian comfort fare, French dining, and more. Paired with a Collective Arts beverage bundle, this package is a perfect foodie adventure for two.
Starting bid
A fun-filled, high-energy experience including axe throwing, rock climbing, glow-in-the-dark games, Body + Soul training, and a stay at the Marriott Airport Hotel. Designed for families, friend groups, or adventurous couples.
Starting bid
Pack your Air Canada Monte & Coe weekender and escape to PE County for a two-night stay in the stunning Sirocco Suite at Compass Rose Suites. A serene, design-forward getaway for rest, romance, and renewal.
Starting bid
Curl up with an Indigo comfort bundle — complete with a plush throw, candles, and books — plus a nature-themed Firefly bird book collection. A warm, thoughtful set for quiet nights in.
Starting bid
Experience the culture of Toronto with premium tickets to the TSO, Danforth Music Hall, ROM, Arcadia Earth, and Comedy Bar — plus a luxury stay with breakfast at the Intercontinental Toronto Centre. A perfect culture-lover’s city adventure.
Starting bid
For the ultimate summer AND winter sports lover: ski the slopes at Alpine and attend the National Bank Open quarter-finals. A high-value, action-packed package for dedicated enthusiasts.
Starting bid
A curated collection of entertainment experiences, featuring Cineplex VIP passes, Wicked merchandise, Law & Order Toronto goodies, and a full Singing Machine karaoke system. Movies, musicals, TV magic, and music — all in one versatile, crowd-pleasing package.
Starting bid
A beautifully designed escape for two. Travel Business Class aboard VIA Rail and unwind with matching KOBO readers for stories, silence, and uninterrupted time together. A modern, restorative getaway that invites you to slow down and enjoy the ride.
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!