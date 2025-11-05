Hosted by

Canada's Walk Of Fame - Allée Des Célébrités Canadiennes

Rock the Halls Auction: In Support of Daily Bread Food Bank

464 Spadina Ave. #462, Toronto, ON M5T 2G8, Canada

Canadian Rock Royalty Collection item
Canadian Rock Royalty Collection
$250

  • Signed Photo of The Tragically Hip (By all 5 Members) - Donated by The Tragically Hip | VALUE: Priceless
  • Rush Box Set - R50 (7LP Deluxe Edition) - Donated by Anthem Music Group | VALUE: $400
  • TOTAL VALUE $1,400 +

Celebrate two of Canada’s most iconic bands (And Canada's Walk of Fame Inductees!) with this rare collector’s duo: a signed photograph of The Tragically Hip and a deluxe Rush R50 box set. A museum-worthy centrepiece for any music lover or collector.

Vinyl Vault #1: The Essentials
$100

  • Billy Joel - 9LP - The Vinyl Collection, Volume 1 - Donated by Sony Music Canada | VALUE: $300.00
  • Sade - 6LP - This Far - Donated by Sony Music Canada | VALUE: $260
  • TOTAL VALUE $560

Indulge in two of the most beloved voices in modern music with this beautifully curated vinyl collection. This set brings together the smooth, elegant soul of Sade and the timeless songwriting and unmistakable piano-driven hits of Billy Joel.

Vinyl Vault #2: Artistry Edition
$125

  • Francoise Hardy - 14LP - Francoise Hardy Blues : Integrale Vogue 1962-1967 - Donated by Sony Music Canada | VALUE: $430
  • Miles Davis - 6CD + 8LP - Miles in France 1963 & 1964 - Miles Davis Quintet: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 8 - Donated by Sony Music Canada | VALUE: $220
  • TOTAL VALUE $650

A rare and artfully assembled collection for the true music aficionado. This package pairs the complete early-era recordings of Françoise Hardy—a breathtaking 14-LP archive of French pop elegance—with an expansive Miles Davis set capturing some of the most electrifying live jazz performances of the 1960s.

Studio Session Starter Pack
$250

  • 4 Hour Recording Session - Donated by Metalworks Studios | VALUE: $1,000
  • Denver Acoustic Guitar - Donated by Long & McQuade | VALUE: $200
  • Marshall Speaker - Emberton II - Donated by Stingray | VALUE: $250
  • $100 Kops Records Gift Card - Donated by Kops Records | VALUE: $100
  • 2 Tickets to Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the Holy on February 6, 2026 at Roy Thomson Hall | VALUE: $190
  • TOTAL VALUE: $1,740

Everything a musician needs to create, record, and develop their sound: a professional 4-hour Metalworks studio session, acoustic guitar, and Marshall speaker. Includes a Kops Records gift card and two tickets to Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the Holy on February 6, 2026 at Roy Thomson Hall for added inspiration.

Music Industry Access Pass
$300

  • One Night Retreat in a King Bed Deluxe Accommodation at Hotel X - Donated by Hotel X | VALUE: $550
  • Two (2) x Conference Passes to Departure May 4 - 10, 2026 - Donated by Departure | VALUE: $1598
  • Two (2) x Full Festival Passes to NXNE June 10 -14, 2026, NXNE tote bag, 2x NXNE t-shirts, NXNE pin, NXNE iron-on patch - Donated by NXNE | VALUE: $250
  • TOTAL VALUE $2,398

Unlock insider access with two Departure Conference passes, an NXNE festival package, and a luxury stay at Hotel X. Perfect for emerging artists, producers, industry professionals, or anyone curious about the creative business.

Downtown Luxury Escape
$300

  • One (1) Complimentary Night stay in a Fairmont Royal York Luxury Room - Donated by Fairmont Royal York | VALUE: $650
  • $250 Blue Bovine Steak + Sushi House Gift Certificate - Donated by Liberty Entertainment Group | VALUE: $250
  • Toronto Harbour Tour for Two - Donated by City Cruises Toronto | VALUE: $120
  • TOTAL VALUE $1,020

Enjoy a refined Toronto getaway with a night at the historic Fairmont Royal York, dinner at Blue Bovine, and a scenic harbour tour. A polished, romantic night out in the heart of the city.

The Beauty & Style Refresh
$325

  • One (1) Free Dress Rental at Fitzroy - Donated by Fitzroy | VALUE: $200
  • Small Roots Villlagio Bag - Donated by Roots Canada | VALUE: $228
  • $100 Made You Look Jewellery Gift Card - Donated by Made You Look Jewellery | VALUE: $100
  • Certificate for 3 months of membership, 1 assessment and 1 personal training session at Body + Soul Fitness - Donated by Body + Soul Fitness | VALUE: $560
  • Mobile Hair and Makeup for 1 Winner and a Plus 1 Within GTA - Donated by Makeup by Nida | Value: $500
  • $100 Thrifting Gift Card - Donated by Common Sort | VALUE: $100
  • TOTAL VALUE: $1,688

A complete glow-up experience featuring a Fitzroy dress rental, Made You Look jewellery credit, Roots bag, Body + Soul training, a $100 Common Sort gift card for stylish thrift essentials and professional hair & makeup for by Makeup by NIDA. Perfect for a special night or a personal reset.

Style the Boys #1: Gold Pack
$200

  • 3 Gift Certificates for Mens Wear:
    2 x $500 for Suits
    1 x $300 for Sport Jackets/Coats - Donated by Carpe Diem Men | VALUE: $1,300
  • TOTAL VALUE: $1,300

Elevate your wardrobe with $1,300 in premium menswear from Carpe Diem on the Danforth. A sharp update for any man’s closet.

Style the Boys #2: Silver Pack
$175

  • 3 Gift Certificates for Mens Wear:
    1 x $500 for Suits
    2 x $300 for Sport Jackets/Coats - Donated by Carpe Diem Men | VALUE: $1,100
  • TOTAL VALUE: $1,100

Elevate your wardrobe with $1,100 in premium menswear from Carpe Diem on the Danforth. A sharp update for any man’s closet.

Taste of Ontario Tour
$250

  • $100 Gift Card - Donated by Maker Pizza | VALUE: $100
  • $250 Gift Card - Donated by Matty's Patty's Burger Club | VALUE: $250
  • $150 Gift Certificate - Donated by Piano Piano | VALUE: $150
  • 3 Course Dinner for 2 Gift Certificate - Donated by La Plume | VALUE: $360
  • Pasta Lover's Box + $25 Gift Card - Donated by Alimentari Grocer | VALUE: $100
  • $100 Gift Card + Gift Basket - Donated by Slabtown Cider: Value: $150
  • 2 Tshirts, 2 Hats, 1 x 750 ml Gin, 12 x Variety of Collective Arts Beverages Donated by Collective Arts | VALUE: $150
  • TOTAL VALUE: $1,310

Explore some of the city’s most beloved eats, from gourmet pizza to burgers, Italian comfort fare, French dining, and more. Paired with a Collective Arts beverage bundle, this package is a perfect foodie adventure for two.


Action + Adventure!
$200

  • Gift card for a one-night stay with parking and complimentary breakfast for two guests at Toronto Airport Mariott - Donated by Mariott | VALUE: $350
  • Four (4) Passes to GlowZone 360 - Donated by GlowZone 360 | VALUE: $40
  • Two (2) Axe Throwing Vouchers for a 6 Person VIP event or 12 person Casual Event - Donated by BATL Grounds Axe Throwing | VALUE: $960
  • Certificate for 3 months of membership, 1 assessment and 1 personal training session at Body + Soul Fitness - Donated by Body + Soul Fitness | VALUE: $560
  • Family Pass for 4 - Donated by Boulderz Rock Climbing | VALUE: $160
  • TOTAL VALUE: $2,070

A fun-filled, high-energy experience including axe throwing, rock climbing, glow-in-the-dark games, Body + Soul training, and a stay at the Marriott Airport Hotel. Designed for families, friend groups, or adventurous couples.

P.E.C Luxury Retreat
$300

  • 1 Gift Certificate for 2-Night Stay in Sirocco Suite in Prince Edward County - Donated by Compass Rose Suites | VALUE: $900
  • Monte & Coe Weekender Bag - A handcrafted leather weekender featuring Italian wool accents with Air Canada branded interior - Donated by Air Canada | VALUE: $1,000
  • TOTAL VALUE $1,900

Pack your Air Canada Monte & Coe weekender and escape to PE County for a two-night stay in the stunning Sirocco Suite at Compass Rose Suites. A serene, design-forward getaway for rest, romance, and renewal.

The Cozy Reader
$100

  • Indigo Prize Pack - 1 throw, 2 candles, and a selection of 14 adult and kids books - Donated by Indigo | VALUE: $500
  • Bird Themed Book (4 Books) Set - Donated by Firefly Books | VALUE: $160
  • TOTAL VALUE $560

Curl up with an Indigo comfort bundle — complete with a plush throw, candles, and books — plus a nature-themed Firefly bird book collection. A warm, thoughtful set for quiet nights in.

Toronto Culture Pass
$250

  • One (1) Night Stay + Breakfast - Donated by Intercontinental Toronto Centre | VALUE: $500
  • Two (2) Tickets to Any One Show of the Danforth Music Hall 2026 Season, Subject to Availability - Donated by Danforth Music Hall | VALUE: $200
  • Two (2) Tickets to a Toronto Symphony Orchestra Performance - Donated by TSO | Value: $350
  • Four (4) Passes to Arcadia Earth Multi Sensory Journey - Donated by Arcadia Earth | VALUE: $172
  • Ten (10) Tickets to to a live comedy show at Comedy Bar Danforth (Fri/Sat Studio Theatre, excl. headliners) or Comedy Bar Bloor (CATCH23 Fridays at 9 PM) - Donated by Comedy Bar | VALUE: $230
  • Four (4) Passes to the Royal Ontario Museum - Donated by the ROM | VALUE: $100
  • TOTAL VALUE $1,552

Experience the culture of Toronto with premium tickets to the TSO, Danforth Music Hall, ROM, Arcadia Earth, and Comedy Bar — plus a luxury stay with breakfast at the Intercontinental Toronto Centre. A perfect culture-lover’s city adventure.

Serves & Slopes
$225

  • Two (2) NBO 2026 Quarter-Finals Tickets + Two (2) Signed Tennis Balls (Shelton & Zverev) - Donated by Tennis Canada | VALUE: $900
  • Four (4) Adult Lift Tickets for the 2025/2026 Season including Private Ski Club Experience - Donated by Alpine Ski Club | VALUE: $450
  • TOTAL VALUE: $1,350

For the ultimate summer AND winter sports lover: ski the slopes at Alpine and attend the National Bank Open quarter-finals. A high-value, action-packed package for dedicated enthusiasts.


Entertainment Extravaganza
$100

  • Ten (10) VIP Theatre Passes - Donated by Cineplex | VALUE: $190
  • Singing Machine - Karaoke Hub 2.0 - Donated by Stingray | VALUE: $300
  • Wicked Package - Sweatshirt, T Shirt, Vinyl, Tumbler, Plushies - Donated by NBCUniversal | Value: $150
  • Law & Order Toronto Package - One Law & Order Toronto-branded Fersten baseball cap, A signed official 8.5 x 13 poster featuring show leads, Kathleen Monroe and Aden Young, An all-black, weather resistant Hershel duffle bag, A Law & Order Toronto-branded premium quality canvas tote bag, A Law & Order Toronto-branded toque, A Law & Order Toronto-branded 100% cotton t-shirt (size can be switched out as needed) - Donated by Cameron Pictures - VALUE $250
  • TOTAL VALUE $890

A curated collection of entertainment experiences, featuring Cineplex VIP passes, Wicked merchandise, Law & Order Toronto goodies, and a full Singing Machine karaoke system. Movies, musicals, TV magic, and music — all in one versatile, crowd-pleasing package.

Montreal and Chill
$300

  • Two (2) Round Trip Business Class Train Tickets From Toronto - Montreal - Donated by VIA Rail | VALUE: $1,600
  • Two (2) KOBO Libra E-readers + covers + E-book certs (2 x $25) - Donated by Rakuten KOBO | VALUE: $660
  • TOTAL VALUE $2,260

A beautifully designed escape for two. Travel Business Class aboard VIA Rail and unwind with matching KOBO readers for stories, silence, and uninterrupted time together. A modern, restorative getaway that invites you to slow down and enjoy the ride.

Toronto Fan Experience
$300

  • Two (2) Tickets to Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena - Section 111, Row 18, Seats 1 & 2 - December 27, 2025 - Donated by CEO Global Network | VALUE: $1,000
  • One (1) Signed Toronto Raptors Jersey - Scottie Barnes - Donated by MLSE | VALUE: $400
  • TOTAL VALUE $1,400

