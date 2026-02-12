Rock the Range - Newfoundland Kitchen Party

Upgrade your night at Rock The Range with a reserved VIP picnic table in a prime viewing location, including 6 concert tickets right in the heart of the action. Enjoy the show in comfort with your own dedicated server, so you can skip the lines and focus on the music, the laughs, and the kitchen party vibes. Limited availability — secure your table early.





Terms & Conditions:

This event is rain or shine. No refunds or exchanges will be provided. By purchasing a ticket and attending Rock the Range, you voluntarily assume any risks associated with outdoor events, including weather conditions. The event organizers, White Squirrel Golf Club, and White Squirrel Cares Foundation are not responsible for lost or stolen items. Attendees must be 19 years of age or older and provide valid government-issued ID upon entry. Management reserves the right to refuse entry or remove any individual who is disruptive or in violation of event policies.