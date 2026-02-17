Rock the Range - Newfoundland Kitchen Party Sponsorship Packages

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Includes: 5 general admission tickets, Website promotion through concert homepage, Business listed in post party thank you ad
Includes: 10 general admission tickets, Website promotion through concert homepage, Business listed in post party thank you ad, 3'x2' Banner on fencing
Includes: 15 general admission tickets, On-site activation space (10'x10'), Website promotion through concert homepage, Business listed in post party thank you ad, 3'x2' Banner on fencing, Logo on VIP table posters
Includes: 6 VIP Tickets, 25 general admission tickets, Pre-show thank you, On-site activation space (10'x10'), Website promotion through concert homepage, Logo on social media advertising, Inclusion in radio advertising, Business listed in post party thank you ad, 3'x2' Banner on fencing, Logo on VIP table posters, 6'x2' Banner on bar
Includes: 12 VIP Tickets, 50 general admission tickets, Pre-show thank you, Logo showcased on main stage, On-site activation space (10'x10'), Website promotion through concert homepage, Logo on social media advertising, Inclusion in radio advertising, Logo placement on tickets, Business listed in post party thank you ad, Logo promoted in Screech in activation space, Teardrop flags at entrance, Logo on VIP table posters
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