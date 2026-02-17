White Squirrel Cares Foundation

Offered by

White Squirrel Cares Foundation

Rock the Range - Newfoundland Kitchen Party Sponsorship Packages

Bronze Package item
Bronze Package
$1,000

Includes: 5 general admission tickets, Website promotion through concert homepage, Business listed in post party thank you ad


Silver Package item
Silver Package
$5,000

Includes: 10 general admission tickets, Website promotion through concert homepage, Business listed in post party thank you ad, 3'x2' Banner on fencing


Gold Package item
Gold Package
$10,000

Includes: 15 general admission tickets, On-site activation space (10'x10'), Website promotion through concert homepage, Business listed in post party thank you ad, 3'x2' Banner on fencing, Logo on VIP table posters


Platinum Package item
Platinum Package
$15,000

Includes: 6 VIP Tickets, 25 general admission tickets, Pre-show thank you, On-site activation space (10'x10'), Website promotion through concert homepage, Logo on social media advertising, Inclusion in radio advertising, Business listed in post party thank you ad, 3'x2' Banner on fencing, Logo on VIP table posters, 6'x2' Banner on bar

Diamond Package item
Diamond Package
$25,000

Includes: 12 VIP Tickets, 50 general admission tickets, Pre-show thank you, Logo showcased on main stage, On-site activation space (10'x10'), Website promotion through concert homepage, Logo on social media advertising, Inclusion in radio advertising, Logo placement on tickets, Business listed in post party thank you ad, Logo promoted in Screech in activation space, Teardrop flags at entrance, Logo on VIP table posters

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!