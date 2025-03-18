Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation

Hosted by

Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation

About this event

Add a donation for Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation

$

Sales closed

Rock the Roast 2025

23810 Ness Lake Rd

Prince George, BC V2K 5L9, Canada

General admission
$100
This gets you on the property and you can pitch a tent in our designated tenting area. Enjoy live bands, dinner, and the lake. Must present ticket at the gate for entry.
Trailer Park Spot- Add On
$50
If you want to bring your trailer you can park in the designated trailer parking areas. You will have to walk to the main stage area. $50 per trailer and this does not include General Admission. Must present ticket at the gate for entry.
Glamping VIP- Add On
$75
This allows one trailer to come in on Friday night and get an early set up site as well as stage view! $75 per trailer and this does not include General Admission. Must present ticket at the gate for entry.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!