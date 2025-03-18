Rock the Roast 2025

This gets you on the property and you can pitch a tent in our designated tenting area.
Enjoy live bands, dinner, and the lake.
Must present ticket at the gate for entry.
Trailer Park Spot- Add On
$50
If you want to bring your trailer you can park in the designated trailer parking areas. You will have to walk to the main stage area.
$50 per trailer and this does not include General Admission.
Must present ticket at the gate for entry.
Glamping VIP- Add On
$75
This allows one trailer to come in on Friday night and get an early set up site as well as stage view! $75 per trailer and this does not include General Admission.
Must present ticket at the gate for entry.
