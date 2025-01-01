Rockridge Holiday Online Silent Auction

Hosted by
5350 Headland Dr, West Vancouver, BC V7W 3H2, Canada
Starting bid
Retail Value $350
This beautiful silver necklace by award winning Kwakwaka'wakw/Squamish carver, Klatle-bhi will be a perfect gift for someone very special on your list. Klatle-bhi's art work can be found in public museums around the world and he has been recognized with a 2023 Polygon Award for First Nations Art.
Donated by Erin Sam Owner of the Spirit Gallery and long-time supporter of Rockridge.
Starting bid
Retail Value $130
Enjoy a gift basket of beautiful things selected from Horseshoe Bay's exciting new store, Paloma.
This perfect hostess gift includes a teak serving board, oak serving spoons, linen-cotton tea towel, and lime cocktail garnishes. Paloma, distinguished by its thoughtful objects, concious curation and local designs, is available online and will be opening its doors in Horseshoe Bay very soon.
Donated by Robynne Liebenberg, Founding Owner of Paloma.
Starting bid
Retail Value $149
The Voyager Bag by Poppy & Peonies, a Métis female-founded, cruelty-free, Canadian accessory brand.
The Voyager lets you travel anywhere with ease. Bring it on board your next flight, girls getaway or use it as a new-mom carryall. Store shoes, snacks, or bottles in the spacious bottom zip compartment, and keep your valuables safe and organized with the interior jewelry tab, keychain attachment, and secure zipper pocket. The roomy, wipeable interior, sleek yoga mat carrier make it a perfect gym bag. The convenient trolley slide makes it easy attach to your luggage so you can navigate the airport with ease. Crafted in vegan leather.
Donated by Rockridge parent, Janelle O'Connor.
Starting bid
Retail Value $300
Relax with a perfect beach set including two Tommy Bahama beach chairs and two Corksicle wine tumblers.
https://www.kimtaylorhomes.com/
Donated by Rockrdige parent, Kim Taylor of Kim Taylor Real Estate.
Starting bid
Retail Value $700
This Kildonan & Pladda Island Single Malt Scotch Whisky is a much loved and hard to find whisky. A limited edition single malt from Arran released as part of the Explorers Series. This is the third release in the series which celebrates the scenic beauty of the island, with this Kildonan & Pladda Island bottling nodding its head to the view from the hills above the village of Kildonan out towards Pladda Island. The whisky itself has seen over two decades of ageing, resting in sherry butts and puncheons before a finishing period in ruby Port casks. It was finally bottled at 21 years old, weighing in at 50.4% ABV.
Donated by Rockridge parents, Jonathan & Janelle O'Connor.
Starting bid
Retail Value $338
Enjoy excellent wine this holiday season with six bottles of Vancouver Club select wines, including
Champagne ($75)
Cremant ($29)
Sancerre ($50)
Barolo ($50)
Bordeaux ($36)
Brunello ($98)
Donated by Rockridge parents, Kelly and Christoph Richter of Northwest Properties.
Starting bid
Retail Value $120
Carving since 1995, Noel Brown comes from a family of artists and is a member of the Coast Salish & Kwagulth people.
He created this Raven standing metal art out of 16 gauge stainless steel painted with black powder coating. Raven is the curious trickster who put the sun, moon, and stars into the sky. This light bringer represents prestige and knowledge.
Donated by Erin Sam, Owner of the Spirit Gallery and long-time supporter of Rockridge.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $2400
Own this stunning acrylic on canvas painting by Rebecca Donald (36" x 36") Untitiled. Gallery wrapped canvas on heavy duty stretchers. Donald is an artist and art teacher at Rockridge who has taught art at Emily Carr University and UBC. Known for her brooding West Coast landscapes, Donald blends local imagery with an exploration of the physical properties of paint. She exhibits and sells her work at the Vancouver Art Gallery through their Art Rental & Sales showroom.
https://artrentalandsales.com/collections/donald-rebecca
Donated by Rockridge teacher, Rebecca Donald.
Starting bid
Retail Value $100
Do your shopping on Bowen Island this Holiday Season at the Catching Stars Gallery. You will find just the right handcrafted gift in their curated collection of locally created art. Find jewellery, pottery, paintings, fine art photography, and wood, stone, glass, and leather creations. Each piece reflects Bowen Island's natural beauty and the artist's passion. This gallery is dedicated to promoting artists and offering a permanent location for them to showcase and sell their work. Visit the store or shop online. A great opportunity to purchase unique artworks and support the creative community.
https://www.catchingstarsgallery.com/
Donated by Rockridge parent, Emilie Irelan, Owner, Catching Stars Gallery.
Starting bid
Retail Value $120
Have gifted artist, Mariana Sola, convert a favorite photo into a stunning 9 x 12 inch watercolour painting. This makes a great Christmas gift for that hard-to-buy-for person on your list.
https://www.saatchiart.com/en-ca/marianasola
Donated by Rockridge parent, Mariana Sola.
Starting bid
Retail Value $90
Have a beautiful hand-crafted card ready for any occasion. This collection of 15 cards includes the Winter Botanicals Collection. Hayden's art is inspired by The West Coast and explores the beauty of everyday things honouring stillness, simplicity and the overlooked. Check out Hayden's art and his full line of cards online at Slack Tide Studio.
Donated by Rockridge alum, Hayden Roth (Grad 2020).
Starting bid
Retail Value $300
Experience Vancouver's favourite sightseeing cruise on a double decker catamaran. Learn about Vancouver's landmarks and sights while you enjoy stunning scenery on a leisurely cruise.
The 20 km route starts in False Creek, then into the Burrard Inlet, past English Bay and across to the Lions Gate Bridge. Enjoy indoor and outdoor seating with snacks and drinks available for purchase
Expires: October 31, 2026
https://www.vancitycruises.com/
Donated by Rockridge parent, Rod Brown, Founding Owner of Vancity Cruises.
Starting bid
Retail Value $8000
Embark on an unforgettable adventure with a private yacht charter through the breathtaking waters of Howe Sound. Leave from West Vancouver Yacht Club at 2 pm and returning by dark. Enjoy the following activities:
• Salmon Fishing
• Skeet Shooting Off the Yacht
• Scenic Cruising Through the Bays of Howe Sound
• Private Dinner – onboard or at a secluded location
Expires: December 31 2027
Donated by Rockridge parent, Brett Creed, Founding Partner of Creed Capital Management Group at National Bank Financial.
Starting bid
Retail Value $2000
Enjoy a boat cruise or fishing trip to a destination of your choice on a 30 ft. Bertram boat. Your hosts, Sean and Kim Whittall, will give you a day to remember.
https://www.whittallrealestate.com/
Restricted to between May 1 and Sept. 30, 2026
Donated by Rockridge parents and continued Rockridge supporters, Sean and Kim Whittall of Whittall Real Estate Team.
Starting bid
Retail Value $700
Leaving from Horseshoe Bay, take a flight for four people on a Candela C-8 Day Cruiser to Gambier Island. Enjoy drinks, a local seafood barbeque dinner and a swim on a private dock in West Bay before hydrofoiling home through Howe Sound as the sun sets. Great for a family evening adventure.
Restricted to summer days between May 24 and September 30, 2026 (4 pm to 8 pm) and weather permitting.
Donated by Rockridge parents, Rachel and Pete Clearwater.
Starting bid
Retail Value $100
Enjoy lunch or dinner overlooking the waters of Horseshoe Bay at Olive & Anchor - a ROPAC favourite with a relaxed atmosphere, super friendly staff, simple, home-made, un-fussy and delicious food made from fresh produce.
Donated by Rockridge parents and Olive & Anchor owners, Chef Lisa and Rick Kim.
Starting bid
Retail Value $100
Run by locals, for locals! Enjoy a delicious meal at The Orchard, The Shed or The Boat Shed. The Boat Shed Group offers seasonal menus, local favourites and some of the best views on the North Shore.
https://www.theboatshedgroup.com/
Donated by Rockridge parent, Jason Hofman, Owner of The Boat Shed Group.
Starting bid
Retail Value $250.
Enjoy undeniably delicious food at any Cactus Club Cafe restaurant. Born on the West Coast and growing across Canada, Cactus Club Cafe offers the best in global cuisine using local, fresh ingredients served in a vibrant, contemporary setting with service that is attentive, warm and unpretentious.
https://www.cactusclubcafe.com/
Donated by Rockridge parent, Andrew Latchford, President of Cactus Club Cafe.
Starting bid
Retail Value $50
Make dinners a snap by ordering delicious and healthy meals for delivery from Well Fed Studio. Or, apply your $50 towards a Summer Cooking Camp for kids ages 7-18. These popular camps always sell out!
https://www.wellfedstudio.com/
Donated by Ann Marie Rideout, Owner of Well Fed and continuing supporter of Rockridge.
Starting bid
Retail Value $150
Get this awesome stocking stuffer for your Rockridge student that gives them a $150 tab at the Rockridge Cafe.
Expires: June 25, 2026
Donated by Gemini Foods.
Starting bid
Retail Value $125
Skin and Tonic is a boutique skincare studio in West Vancouver specializing in customized medical-grade facials and microneedling.
Expires: December 12, 2026
Donated by Rockridge parent, Vanessa Volker, Owner of Skin & Tonic.
To Book - 604 562 6909
Starting bid
Retail Value $500
Try the best non-surgical beauty solutions available on the market today with a customized combination of cutting-edge treatments in anti-aging, skincare and beauty. Let Dr. Inna Fadyeyeva and her team of experts improve your appearance. Share these gift cards with friends or use them all yourself.
Expires: January 1, 2027
Cannot be applied towards monthly specials
Donated by Ferry Moayer a continuing supporter of Rockridge.
Starting bid
Retail Value $300
Treat yourself or gift this skincare program for the reduction of early or significant signs of environmental and chronological aging. The kit includes
Exfoliating Cleanser - 60 mL / 2 Fl. Oz. (Travel Size)
Exfoliating Polish - 16.2 g / 0.57 Oz. (Travel Size)
Complexion Renewal Pads - 30 Pads (Travel Size)
Daily Power Defense - 30 mL / 1 Fl. Oz. (Travel Size)
Growth Factor Serum - 30 mL / 1 Fl. Oz. (Full Size)
Donated by Rockridge parent, Dr. Sarah Kennea, Founder, Whistler Medical Aesthetics
Starting bid
Retail Value $200+
Enjoy a professional full colour and/or highlight service with a haircut and blow-dry by Tania Brown, a colour specialist focusing exclusively on women’s hair.
This is an opportunity to book one appointment with an experienced hairstylist who is not currently accepting new clients. Located in Horseshoe Bay in a private salon, this service offers a calm, one-on-one experience with beautiful results.
Expires: December 12, 2026
Donated by Rockridge parent, Tania Brown.
Facebook: Tania Hair Stylist
Instagram: @taninbc
Starting bid
Retail value: $425
Relax your mind while moving your body at Foundation Reformer Pilates’ beautiful boutique studio in Ambleside. The amazing instructors will have you feeling better and hooked on pilates after your ten small-group classes. All ages, genders, and athletic abilities are welcome.
Expires: December 31, 2026
https://foundationreformerpilates.com/
Donated by Foundation Reformer Pilates a continuing Rockridge supporter.
Starting bid
Retail Value $50
Try three yoga classes with Menka, creator of The World of Yoga School, at her West Vancouver studio near Park Royal. A great opportunity to practice yoga with an experienced instructor who specializes in teaching yoga to children and teens while helping adults manage pain, illness and overall health through yoga. Menka is also a classical Indian dance (Kathak) practitioner and has trained extensively across India and Hong Kong. She brings a rich blend of experiences and intigrates different styles of yoga and yoga philosophy to create varied and exciting classes tailored to her students. A great opportunity for a parent or teen.
https://www.worldofyogaschool.com/
Donated by Menka, World of Yoga School.
Starting bid
Retail Value $60
Start your New Year with two 45 minute personal training sessions with NASM certified trainer, Anna Kerr. Do two sessions on your own or one session with a friend. Anna will work at your level focusing on safe movement, proper form, and keeping you accountable to your goals. Stay active and feel great at any age with Anna Van Fit.
Donated by Rockridge parent, Anna Kerr, Founding Owner of Anna Van Fit.
Starting bid
Retail Value $240
This lesson and gift pack combo is perfect for the golfer on your list.
Lesson Retail Value $140
Find a swing that works for you with a one hour outdoor or indoor lessons at Gleneagles Golf Course from highly recommended golf pro, Andrew Black. Andrew is a Class A member of PGA Canada and he aims to build on your strengths while he addresses your weaknesses with a focus on keeping golf enjoyable.
Expires: June 12, 2026
Donated by Andrew Black.
Gift Pack Retail Value $100
A great gift for the golfer on your list! The gift pack includes a $75 Gift Card to Peak Golf and 12 TaylorMade Speedsoft golf balls. The Peak Golf store is located in Kits and online. Peak Golf is a ROPAC favourite because of their quality gear and expert service.
Donated by Rockridge parents, Roger and Tanya Cosgrave, Owners of Peak Golf and continuing Rockridge supporters.
Starting bid
Retail Value $375
Get ready for winter with a pair of "Warm It Up Heated Liners" by Kombi and a gift card to Swiss Sports Haus, Western Canada's premier ski and tennis specialty store since 1980. Known for their amazing service, knowledgable staff and excellent gear.
These elite heated liner gloves are perfect for when you need additional warmth on extra-cold days. With the "active warm" bonded polyester shell, you can pair them with your favourite pair of mitts or use them alone as thin gloves to stay warm when walking in town. The adjustable heat feature lets you control the temperature level, so you can stay comfy and beat the elements at the same time. (Select your size, options include small, medium and large. The style is unisex)
https://swiss-sports-haus.com/
https://www.kombicanada.com/products/warm-it-up-heated-liners-unisex-kgm0100033?Color=Black&Size=S
Donated by Amanda Arnold-Wardell Owner of Swiss Sports Haus.
Starting bid
Retail Value $200.
Try a discounted treatment sessions at Horseshoe Bay Health & Performance for
1) a massage by a registered message therapist (RMT) and
2) a relaxation massage (non-RMT)
Save $100 off each of these initial treatments (see treatment costs on their website).
The RMT team specializes in treating a broad range of conditions using a variety of techniques to address your specific needs, whether you're dealing with chronic pain, muscle tension, sports injuries, or stress. By incorporating evidence-based practices, our therapists help improve circulation, enhance flexibility, and promote overall wellness. The non-RMT massage will be performed by a very skilled body worker.
https://www.horseshoebayhealth.com/
Donated by Horseshoe Bay Health & Performance.
Starting bid
Retail Value $200.
Try an initial treatment session of acupuncture and osteopathy at Horseshoe Bay Health & Performance for $100 off the normal price for each treatment (see their website for session costs).
Acupunture: Experience the holistic benefits of Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) from expert practitioners who integrate ancient healing techniques with modern knowledge to address a wide range of health concerns including relief from chronic pain, stress, allergies, or digestive issues.
https://www.horseshoebayhealth.com/acupuncture
Osteopathy: The osteopathic manual practitioner team take a gentle, hands-on approach to healthcare that focuses on treating the whole body, not just symptoms. Treatment can ease pain, reduce tension, improve posture, and enhance overall well-being, making it beneficial for everything from everyday aches and injuries to stress-related conditions and chronic concerns.
https://www.horseshoebayhealth.com/osteopathy
Donated by Horseshoe Bay Health & Performance.
Starting bid
Retail Value $100.
Try an initial treatment sessions of physio therapy at Horseshoe Bay Health & Performance for $100 off their regular price (see their website for session costs). Their physiotherapy team utilizes a range of approaches, including manual therapy, therapeutic exercise, activity modifications, and intramuscular stimulation (IMS) to guide patients through injury recovery and provide the tools necessary to alleviate pain, enhance sports performance, and improve overall quality of life.
https://www.horseshoebayhealth.com/physiotherapy
Donated by Horseshoe Bay Health & Performance.
Starting bid
Retail Value $250
Let a Personalized Nutritional Assessment with a registered NNCP help you optimize your diet and feel better. Uncover nutrtional gaps, boost energy, and support hormone balance—especially during perimenopause. No diets. No calorie counting. Just real food and real solutions.
https://cadences.ca/
Donate by Rockridge parent, Jordana Nelson founder of Cadences.
Starting bid
Retail Value $600
KonMarie Silver Consultant, Randeep, will work with you for five hours to create order in a space of your choosing (closets, kitchen, or even your garage!) creating a more functional space for the life you want to live.
https://www.clutterlessliving.com/
Donated by Randeep St. Jacques, Founder & President, ClutterLess Living and continuing Rockridge supporter.
Starting bid
Retail Value $395
The Sechelt Shirt Jacket by Althyrea, made in Canada from a seamless blend of Italian wool and cashmere and hand embroidered floral pattern, is the ideal three season piece any wardrobe would welcome. Worn standalone or layered, this jacket, with its relaxed silhouette, oversized interior pockets, and corozo buttons is sumptuous, sustainable, and has the softness of home.
(size range available - xs, s, m, l or xl)
Donated by Rockridge parent and Althyrea Founder & Designer, Robin Briggs Hansmann.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $250
Indulge in comfort and cream on cream Great Gatsby luxury with this Althyrea Everyday Corduroy Pant. Crafted from plush, cozy, organic cotton, these wide leg pants are the perfect blend of style and comfort. Elevate your Holiday wardrobe with this exclusive and sophisticated piece. They are sure to become your go-to choice. (size range available - xs, s, m, l or xl)
Donated by Rockridge parent and Althyrea Founder & Designer, Robin Briggs Hansmann.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $300
Use your Kaje Living Gift Card to "sip and shop" in their West Vancouver store with up to five friends. Special discounts will be given during the event. Discover Kaje where style meets sustainability. Shop luxury brand resale pieces — with even more treasures available in-store than online — and elevate your wardrobe with purpose and flair.
https://www.instagram.com/kajeliving/
Donated by Rockrdige parent, Karen Khunkhun, and Jen Venier, Founders of Kaje Living.
Starting bid
Retail Value $78
Visit the largest public art museum in Western Canada featuring the work of groundbreaking contemporary artists, historical art of international significance, and BC's dynamic artistic community including the work of First Nations.
Expires: November 23, 2026
18 and under are free
https://www.vanartgallery.bc.ca/
Donated by The Vancouver Art Gallery a continuing supporter of Rockridge.
Starting bid
Retail Value $100
These five Funko Pop Figurines in a Mystery Box would make a great stocking stuffers for the collector on your list.
Donated by an anonymous Rockridge supporter.
Starting bid
Retail Value $115
Enjoy a holiday gift basket filled with Purdy's chocolate treats including Mini Hedgehogs, Pepermint Bark, Chocolate Santa's, Sweet Georia Brown's, a Happy Holidays Card Box and more.
Donated by Rockridge parent, Adela Hohol.
Starting bid
Retail Value $100
Enjoy a holiday gift basket filled with special coffee, premiun hot cocoa and a Starbucks cup. Includes medium roast and dark roast ground coffee from Global Coffee Fundraising.
Donated by Rockridge parent, Adela Hohol.
Starting bid
Retail Value $150
This lovely collection makes a perfect gift for someone who appreciates beautiful things that are handcrafted locally. It includes three pieces of Stephanie Imhoff Ceramics small batch and one of a kind pieces handcrafted in North Vancouver including two pots with lids and a salad bowl with wooden tongs. The bowl is filled with two types of hand made preserves form The Little Red House, a bag of Salt Spring coffee and chocolates.
Instagram @stephanieimhoffceramics
Donated by Rockridge parent, Tanya Imhoff, Founder of The Little Red House and Stephanie Imhoff of Stephanie Imhoff Ceramics.
Starting bid
Retail Value $1000
This gift basket of high end lifestyle goods from Marika-Mori is perfect for the discerning person on your list who loves handcrafted, premium Japanese tea and tableware. This exquisite collection includes:
*3 special teas, Sencha, Houjicha, and Matcha,
*a Nanbu cast iron teapot by Roji Associates Co.,
*a Marunao couple chopstick set,
*Suzugami bendable tin chopstick rests and square plate,
*4 Arita Porcelain Lab gold & platinum plates,
*a hand-crafted Chasen bamboo whisk and cermaic holder
*Iwachu cast iron insense burner - pink sakura & green tea incense
Donated by Rockridge parent, Jana Niefer, Founding Owner, Marika-Mori
Starting bid
Retail Value $500
Get your boat serviced at Thunderbird Marina Boatyard, one of the cleanest and most enviornmentally friendly yards around. Services include haul out, pressure washing and lay days.
Expires: Dec 30, 2026
https://thunderbirdmarina.ca/services/thunderbird-services/
Donated by Chris Welch of Thunderbird Services, a long-time supported of Rockridge.
Starting bid
Retail Value $134
This beautifully packaged “cleaning suitcase” from local North Vancouver favourite Nellie’s Clean has everything you need to keep your home sparkling, naturally clean. Thoughtfully curated and presented in a stylish gift box, it includes their most-loved essentials: Laundry Soda (100 loads), Oxygen Brightener (50 scoops), WOW Stick Stain Remover, Scented Wool Dryerball (Bergamot), Wrinkle-B-Gone Antistatic Spray, Dish Butter, Kitchen Forever Brush, and Dish Cubes (16 loads).
Donated by Nellie's Clean a continuing Rockridge supporter.
Starting bid
Retail value $399 (sale price)
Treat yourself to a top of the line Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 Recharable Toothbrush with SenseIQ technology, This is the most advanced power toothbrush in the Sonicare line enhanced with intelligence, sensing and adapting for holistic care so you always get it right.
https://www.philips.ca/c-p/HX9990_12/sonicare-9900-prestige-power-toothbrush-with-senseiq
Donated by long-time Rockridge Supporter, Gloria Chao, Family Dentistry.
Starting bid
Retail value $80 (sale price)
Effortlessly clean between your teeth to improve your gum health with this Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000
Oral Irrigator. The Unique Quad Stream tip cleans more area with less effort for more effective flossing every time, so it's easy to get flossing right.
https://www.philips.ca/c-p/HX3826_21/cordless-power-flosser-3000-oral-irrigator
Donated by long-time Rockridge Supporter, Gloria Chao, Family Dentistry.
Starting bid
Retail Value $1000
Recieve one month of coaching from leadership coach, Katherine King on a topic of your choice. Katherine is certified with the International Coaching Federation and has 10 years of coaching experience. She can help you integrate multiple priorities, create work-life balance, enhance performance, improve relationships, and find parenting solutions. Using a nature-inspired coaching method developed over many years, Katherine works to empower people to create and implement their own solutions to achieve their goals.
Your introductory coaching meeting will be via video conference and subsequent meetings will be over the phone with regular chat support 5 days a week.
Donated by Rockridge parent, Katherine King, Founder- Principal Coach and Consultant of King Coaching and Consulting.
Starting bid
Retail Value $179
This lovely combination of beautiful items from Squamish is great for women on your list who like beautiful things hand-crafted with care.
Chocolates Retail Value $29
Artisanal chocolate handmade by Xoco Westcoast Chocolate in Squamish is the perfect gift for the premium chocolate lover on your list. Xoco believes in simple, pure ingredients that come together to make something extraordinary.
Donated by Annette & Kevin, Mother and Son Owners & Chocolatiers of Xoco West Coast Chocolate.
Necklace Retail Value $150
The sterling silver "Resilince Necklace" from Treeline Collective is inspired by nature of the Pacific Northwest. Like all Treeline Collective products, this necklace is designed to encourage a deeper connection to the world around us.
https://treelinecollective.com/
Donated by Caro Arcila, Founder of Treeline Collective.
Starting bid
Retail Value $95
This beautiful heart shaped bowl by artisan woodcarver, Peter Joachin Scheunert of Kemode Carver, is mounted on metal legs and makes a beautiful place to store special things. Using Old World traditions, customized techniques and tools, and a pinch of madness that can only be carried off with a high level of skill, Peter reveals the beauty of the wood hin each piece he creates. Only uses deadfall and salvaged wood, he never cutting down a tree to make his art.
Donated by The Fuller Family
