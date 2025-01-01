Rockridge Holiday Online Silent Auction

Retail Value $350

This beautiful silver necklace by award winning Kwakwaka'wakw/Squamish carver, Klatle-bhi will be a perfect gift for someone very special on your list. Klatle-bhi's art work can be found in public museums around the world and he has been recognized with a 2023 Polygon Award for First Nations Art.

https://spirit-gallery.com/

Donated by Erin Sam Owner of the Spirit Gallery and long-time supporter of Rockridge.