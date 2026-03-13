Rocky Mountain Rage's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Bring the competition for 6 vouchers to some laser tag fun! (Value of $65. 94)
Starting bid
Enjoy everything you need for a cozy night in. Includes, Brewsters Lager box variety pack of 12, Vodka Brevy pack of 12, $75 gift card to Brewsters, assortment of snacks and jams in basket (Value $80)
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2-person VIP pass, skip the line and live your best summer at the party of the year. ($2000 value)
Starting bid
Level up your game with this summer camp experience! (Value $525)
Starting bid
Stock up with premium meats (value $100), and enjoy a wine tasting for 2! (value $150-200)
Starting bid
Gift basket includes, Cold Garden branded tumbler water bottle, socks, glasses x2, beer koozie, cross-body bag, 4 tall cans of assorted Cold Garden beer, $15 gift card. (Value $135) + YETI Tundra Cooler (Value $450)
Starting bid
Stay cozy with a comfy blanket, stylish merch hoodie and an assorted Rum platter. (Value $100)
Starting bid
Enjoy $100 in premium meats to elevate your meals, and a cheesy gift card for the ultimate charcuterie experience!
Starting bid
Cheer on the Calgary Flames vs Anaheim Ducks March 26th (x2) (Value of $260) Wear some signed Merch to show your team spirit! Signed picture, signed Puck, T-shirt included.
Starting bid
Drive away smiling with a premium package including detailing, 2 hats, and 2 mugs. (Value roughly $300)
Starting bid
Enjoy a powerhouse of a tool set donated by the Cochrane Lions Club. (Value $650)
Starting bid
Gift certificate for U19AA/NRL camp in Cochrane. (Value $200)
Starting bid
Treat yourself to premium skincare, includes Alumiers MicroDerm Polish, Hydra Rescue, Colour science total eye hydrogel masks and a glow getter gift card. (Value $325)
Starting bid
Sharpen your skating skills with this training opportunity, gift certificate. (Value $250)
Starting bid
Includes, a Milk Jar candle, Lulu Daily Multipack Tote, Lule wide headband, Hydroflask Water bottle, Jelly cat cow, touchland sanitizer, NeeDoh, $25 Starbucks Gift Card, Misc Treats and Snacks (Value $325)
Starting bid
Includes 2 hats, 2 T-shirts, Hoodie, Crewneck (Value $150)
Starting bid
Gift certificate - initial assessment and two follow up appointments, Duonamic - ELEVIIA PULL UP HANDLES, RockTape - 2" x21.5" extra sticky black logo, RockTape -4" x 21.4 standard Black, Motion Medicine Lotion - relieves and prevents muscle and join aches , foam roller, Riverside Sports Therapy Hat (total value est $431)
Starting bid
Korean skincare basket (value $489)
Starting bid
Gift certificate to put towards any service (value $200)
Starting bid
Coupon valid for 1 birthday setup within the City of Calgary.
Starting bid
Medium float (6-8people) values at $159, along with tickets to the laugh shop
Starting bid
Enjoy a bucket list worthy helicopter ride over the Rockies for 2, stop by for some food after at Rocky Mountain Flat bread company (x2 $50 gift cards)
Starting bid
2 adult 4 youth mini gold vouchers for winsport. $50 gift certificate and free entry coupon for capture the flag and paintball. 2 coupons for one hour of bowling and shoe rental max 6 people (value $130)
Starting bid
Calgary Coop $50 gift card to cover all your snacks. Pizza pick 6 pack and $50 includes oils, vinegars, chili flakes from Evoolution (value $94)
Starting bid
Rest relax and reset you deserve it. Basket value $175. Gift certificate towards Eunoia spa Cochrane.
Starting bid
Big rock gift basket, 1 tuque, 1 tall glass, mini cooler bag, 25-shirts, BIG ROCK BOX variety pack. ($150 value) Along with $100 gift card to Canyon Ski Resort.
Starting bid
Her gym movement 3 month gym membership certificate, gym bag, water bottle, key chain and socks. Also included, Pure - Legacy Ringette Stick.
Starting bid
4 day passes to Butterfield Acres. 4 day passes to Calaway Park. One family day pass to the Royal Tyrell Museum. (Value est around $350)
Starting bid
$50 gift certificates and free entry coupon to capture the flag and Paintball. Gift Card to Bank and Baron Pub. And 2 $50 Gift cards for golf e-sim at BigDog golf
Starting bid
Anytime fitness 3 month membership, gym bag and shaker bottle. Along with a $25 gift card to Rocky Mountain Soap Co.
Starting bid
Enjoy 5 spa sessions, gift cards (Value $300)
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 ticket vouchers to Vertigo Theatre to a show (Value $148). Along with 2 $25 gift cards to Leopolds Tavern Bowness
Starting bid
Enjoy this assorted beer and cooler basket at a value of $100!
Starting bid
Mobile notarizing services to Cochrane and surrounding area. (Value $250)
Starting bid
Includes watering can, tools bag and “create your own cucumber” bag.
Starting bid
Voucher for VIP, 5 guests to Aussie Piano Bar!
Starting bid
Basket value at $100. Also includes a 3 month SLS Centre adult membership. (Value $257)
Starting bid
This beautiful handmade crib board, donated and done by Corinda McWatters for the perfect game night activity!
Starting bid
Total Value of the voucher up to $350 value, valid for up to 20 people!
Starting bid
Two night Hotel stay at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino! Valued at $220/night
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!