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Rocky Mountain Rage

About this event

Rocky Mountain Rage's Silent Auction

Laser City Laser Tag item
Laser City Laser Tag item
Laser City Laser Tag
$30

Starting bid

Bring the competition for 6 vouchers to some laser tag fun! (Value of $65. 94)

Date Night in - Gift Basket item
Date Night in - Gift Basket item
Date Night in - Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy everything you need for a cozy night in. Includes, Brewsters Lager box variety pack of 12, Vodka Brevy pack of 12, $75 gift card to Brewsters, assortment of snacks and jams in basket (Value $80)

Cowboys Music Festival Chute Pass item
Cowboys Music Festival Chute Pass item
Cowboys Music Festival Chute Pass
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2-person VIP pass, skip the line and live your best summer at the party of the year. ($2000 value)

Elite Ringette Training - Summer Camp item
Elite Ringette Training - Summer Camp
$50

Starting bid

Level up your game with this summer camp experience! (Value $525)

Cochrane Treasures - Gift Bundle item
Cochrane Treasures - Gift Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Stock up with premium meats (value $100), and enjoy a wine tasting for 2! (value $150-200)

Chill out and Chug - Gift Bundle item
Chill out and Chug - Gift Bundle item
Chill out and Chug - Gift Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Gift basket includes, Cold Garden branded tumbler water bottle, socks, glasses x2, beer koozie, cross-body bag, 4 tall cans of assorted Cold Garden beer, $15 gift card. (Value $135) + YETI Tundra Cooler (Value $450)

Cozy Boozy Bundle item
Cozy Boozy Bundle item
Cozy Boozy Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Stay cozy with a comfy blanket, stylish merch hoodie and an assorted Rum platter. (Value $100)

Fancy Fridge Package item
Fancy Fridge Package
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy $100 in premium meats to elevate your meals, and a cheesy gift card for the ultimate charcuterie experience!

Go Flames Go! item
Go Flames Go!
$100

Starting bid

Cheer on the Calgary Flames vs Anaheim Ducks March 26th (x2) (Value of $260) Wear some signed Merch to show your team spirit! Signed picture, signed Puck, T-shirt included.

Dodge Ram Gift Basket item
Dodge Ram Gift Basket item
Dodge Ram Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Drive away smiling with a premium package including detailing, 2 hats, and 2 mugs. (Value roughly $300)

Milwaukee Tool Set item
Milwaukee Tool Set item
Milwaukee Tool Set
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a powerhouse of a tool set donated by the Cochrane Lions Club. (Value $650)

Mel Thomas Performance - Gift Certificate item
Mel Thomas Performance - Gift Certificate item
Mel Thomas Performance - Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Gift certificate for U19AA/NRL camp in Cochrane. (Value $200)

SKN Loft Gift Bag item
SKN Loft Gift Bag item
SKN Loft Gift Bag
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to premium skincare, includes Alumiers MicroDerm Polish, Hydra Rescue, Colour science total eye hydrogel masks and a glow getter gift card. (Value $325)

Lisa Clark PowerSkating Certificate item
Lisa Clark PowerSkating Certificate item
Lisa Clark PowerSkating Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Sharpen your skating skills with this training opportunity, gift certificate. (Value $250)

Impact Gift Bag item
Impact Gift Bag item
Impact Gift Bag
$30

Starting bid

Includes, a Milk Jar candle, Lulu Daily Multipack Tote, Lule wide headband, Hydroflask Water bottle, Jelly cat cow, touchland sanitizer, NeeDoh, $25 Starbucks Gift Card, Misc Treats and Snacks (Value $325)

John Deere Merchandise item
John Deere Merchandise item
John Deere Merchandise
$30

Starting bid

Includes 2 hats, 2 T-shirts, Hoodie, Crewneck (Value $150)

Riverside Sports Therapy Gift Basket item
Riverside Sports Therapy Gift Basket item
Riverside Sports Therapy Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Gift certificate - initial assessment and two follow up appointments, Duonamic - ELEVIIA PULL UP HANDLES, RockTape - 2" x21.5" extra sticky black logo, RockTape -4" x 21.4 standard Black, Motion Medicine Lotion - relieves and prevents muscle and join aches , foam roller, Riverside Sports Therapy Hat (total value est $431)

Riman Korean Skincare item
Riman Korean Skincare item
Riman Korean Skincare
$50

Starting bid

Korean skincare basket (value $489)

The Aesthetics Studio YYC item
The Aesthetics Studio YYC
$30

Starting bid

Gift certificate to put towards any service (value $200)

Sign Gypsies item
Sign Gypsies item
Sign Gypsies
$30

Starting bid

Coupon valid for 1 birthday setup within the City of Calgary.

Big Group Laughs and Paddles item
Big Group Laughs and Paddles item
Big Group Laughs and Paddles
$30

Starting bid

Medium float (6-8people) values at $159, along with tickets to the laugh shop

Mountain Adventures item
Mountain Adventures
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a bucket list worthy helicopter ride over the Rockies for 2, stop by for some food after at Rocky Mountain Flat bread company (x2 $50 gift cards)

Feel like a Kid Again Package item
Feel like a Kid Again Package
$40

Starting bid

2 adult 4 youth mini gold vouchers for winsport. $50 gift certificate and free entry coupon for capture the flag and paintball. 2 coupons for one hour of bowling and shoe rental max 6 people (value $130)

Pizza Party Package item
Pizza Party Package
$30

Starting bid

Calgary Coop $50 gift card to cover all your snacks. Pizza pick 6 pack and $50 includes oils, vinegars, chili flakes from Evoolution (value $94)

Rest and Reset Package item
Rest and Reset Package item
Rest and Reset Package
$30

Starting bid

Rest relax and reset you deserve it. Basket value $175. Gift certificate towards Eunoia spa Cochrane.

Slopes and Apres Ski Package item
Slopes and Apres Ski Package item
Slopes and Apres Ski Package
$30

Starting bid

Big rock gift basket, 1 tuque, 1 tall glass, mini cooler bag, 25-shirts, BIG ROCK BOX variety pack. ($150 value) Along with $100 gift card to Canyon Ski Resort.

The Ringette Necessities item
The Ringette Necessities item
The Ringette Necessities
$30

Starting bid

Her gym movement 3 month gym membership certificate, gym bag, water bottle, key chain and socks. Also included, Pure - Legacy Ringette Stick.

Unlimited Family Adventure item
Unlimited Family Adventure
$30

Starting bid

4 day passes to Butterfield Acres. 4 day passes to Calaway Park. One family day pass to the Royal Tyrell Museum. (Value est around $350)

Weekend for the Boys item
Weekend for the Boys
$30

Starting bid

$50 gift certificates and free entry coupon to capture the flag and Paintball. Gift Card to Bank and Baron Pub. And 2 $50 Gift cards for golf e-sim at BigDog golf

Workout and Recovery item
Workout and Recovery
$30

Starting bid

Anytime fitness 3 month membership, gym bag and shaker bottle. Along with a $25 gift card to Rocky Mountain Soap Co.

Bronze Baxx Gift Card item
Bronze Baxx Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy 5 spa sessions, gift cards (Value $300)

Date Night Bundle item
Date Night Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 ticket vouchers to Vertigo Theatre to a show (Value $148). Along with 2 $25 gift cards to Leopolds Tavern Bowness

Assorted Beer Basket item
Assorted Beer Basket item
Assorted Beer Basket
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy this assorted beer and cooler basket at a value of $100!

Pighin Document Services item
Pighin Document Services item
Pighin Document Services
$30

Starting bid

Mobile notarizing services to Cochrane and surrounding area. (Value $250)

Children’s Gardening Package item
Children’s Gardening Package item
Children’s Gardening Package
$30

Starting bid

Includes watering can, tools bag and “create your own cucumber” bag.

Aussie Piano Bar VIP item
Aussie Piano Bar VIP
$30

Starting bid

Voucher for VIP, 5 guests to Aussie Piano Bar!

Fit and Fabulous Package item
Fit and Fabulous Package item
Fit and Fabulous Package
$30

Starting bid

Basket value at $100. Also includes a 3 month SLS Centre adult membership. (Value $257)

Handmade crib board item
Handmade crib board
$30

Starting bid

This beautiful handmade crib board, donated and done by Corinda McWatters for the perfect game night activity!

Canadian Brewhouse Gift Voucher item
Canadian Brewhouse Gift Voucher
$30

Starting bid

Total Value of the voucher up to $350 value, valid for up to 20 people!

Deerfoot Inn and Casino item
Deerfoot Inn and Casino item
Deerfoot Inn and Casino
$50

Starting bid

Two night Hotel stay at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino! Valued at $220/night

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!