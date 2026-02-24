Rogue Folk Club's Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Sunshine Coast, overlooking Pender Harbour
3 bed, 2 bath (6 people max)
great location, views, access to walks https://www.airbnb.ca/rooms/1094990204970097390?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=a9917eca-cc12-460c-b02c-1a7a63c70f7f
Value: $900 Donated by Jamie McKinnon
Starting bid
2 night stay @ top rated Secret Beach B&B Suite anytime in 2026. Moments from beautiful forests and ocean's edge, you'll love our luxurious suites, panoramic ocean views, outdoor hot tub & shower, gardens, BBQ, fire circle and more. 10 minutes from Langdale ferry and 4 minute drive to charming Lower Gibsons. Come fall in love with the Sunshine Coast at Canada's only 100% solar-powered B&B. Host : Deanna Knight
Bonus - 2 Tickets to any SoulShine Garden Concert this summer. July 1 Valdy; July 8 Scott Cook & Pamela Mae; July 15 Suzie Ungerleider; August 5 Cara Luft
www.secretbeachbandb.com
www.deannaknight.ca Value: $460. Donated by Hugh Lalande & Deanna Knight
Starting bid
FG-170
Taylor gig bag
good condition
Donated by Charlie Taylor Value: $500 Contact [email protected] for full details or viewing.
Starting bid
FG-180
Martin case
Good condition
Donated by Charlie Taylor Value: $600. Contact [email protected] for full details or viewing.
Starting bid
Beautifully hand crafted by North Van master guitar builder David Iannone. Excellent condition and wonderful sound. Complete with case and stand. BC Sitka spruce top, South American mahogany back/ sides/neck, ebony bridge, pins/fretboard and clear pick guard. Contact [email protected] for full details or viewing. Value: ~$4000 Donated by Dan Bowditch
Starting bid
Vintage HohnerTango II German Accordion
M button - 96 Bass, with case
Estimated Value: $800
Donated by Mark and Yoo-mi of Notional Space
Contact [email protected] for full details or viewing.
Starting bid
Lovely Vintage Diatonic Button Accordian with beautiful floral paper on the bellows. Originally sold by Fletcher Brothers, Victoria (1930's or 40's) and passed down through Tom Barrett's family. https://rcmusicproject.com/fletcherbrothers Estimated Value: $500. Contact [email protected] for full details or viewing. Donated by Fiona McQuarrie.
Starting bid
1 signed Unicorn
Signed cd
Unicorn Sticker
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Concert at the Commodore (Gen Admission)
April 19, 2026
Value: $170
Starting bid
April 26
Hollywood Theater https://www.hollywoodtheatre.ca
(Gen Admission, must be 19 plus) Value: $80
Starting bid
June 20th Orpheum Theatre with live orchestra performance (LC Row 27)
2016 Academy Award Winner Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. Value: $370
Starting bid
June 20th Orpheum Theatre with live orchestra performance (LC Row 27)
2016 Academy Award Winner Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. Value: $370
Starting bid
Great Canadian Casino, Coquitlam (RC, Row K)
July 27, 2026. Value: $200
Starting bid
Love to sing? Join Vancouver’s welcoming Joyful Voice Community Choir in the West End at St Paul’s Anglican Church (1130 Jervis St). Sep–Dec season with Monday evening rehearsals and performances in early December. No audition required - just bring your love of singing. Value: $200. Creating music while meeting new friends: Priceless
Starting bid
4 tickets/4 wristbands
May 25 to May 31
Granville Island. Value: $90
Starting bid
2 sided 42"x62" handmade quilt, 100% cotton fabric, sewn on Singer Featherweight sewing machine in March 2026 by Beverly Percival Smith in honour of Paul Norton
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
"Paris" quilt, handmade, 100% cotton fabric, sewn on Singer Featherweight sewing machine in March 2026 by Beverly Percival Smith in honour of Paul Norton
41"X49" antique earth tones with images of Eiffel Tower.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Afternoon with YouTube Foodie StephanEats, assisting in creating a food video. https://www.youtube.com/@stephaneats3944
(free food included).
Value: $200
Starting bid
Honest to Pete Roastery in Vancouver
includes 2 lb bag of coffee beans
Value: $100
Donated by Gillian Hurtig
Starting bid
2 X $100 gift certificates to Speeds Pub and The Landing in Ladner
Value: $200
Starting bid
Cool Package with 2 $50 Gift Certificates, 1 XL Sweatshirt, 1 L T-shirt, 2 Pairs of Socks and 2 Glasses from our Steamworks partner. Value: $130
Starting bid
Carlos/Kelly O'Bryan's
7th and Burrard in Kits. Value: $200
Starting bid
Pier 7 Restaurant & Bar Gift Card. Outstanding views of Burrard Inlet and Vancouver from its location in the Shipyards at Lonsdale Quay. Value: $50
Starting bid
Tasty Burgers!
good at any Romer's restaurant
(5 locations). Value: $50
Starting bid
Donated by Falesca Importing, offering a variety of fine European foods and wine. Value: $200
Starting bid
A one hour narrated Granville Island Ferries tour for 10 people Value: $300
Starting bid
Tickets for The Aquabus on False Creek. Value: $90
Starting bid
Tickets for The Aquabus on False Creek. Value: $90
Starting bid
2 Club Level seats to Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids
April 25 at BC Place
Value: $200
Donated by Marsh Canada
Starting bid
2 Club Level seats to Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids
April 25 at BC Place
Value: $200
Donated by Marsh Canada
Starting bid
From a professional dietician consultant
Cornerstone Nutrition
Value: $175
Starting bid
Gorgeous giclee print of original Nancy Whiteside painting
16" x 24"
Value: $400. Donated by Nancy Whiteside
Starting bid
Taboo Genuine Absinthe. Canada's first authentic Absinthe crafted with whole herbs using traditional recipes. Storied 19th Century history around Absinthe. https://okanaganspirits.com/products/staff-picks/taboo/ Bonus - Wine Sensory Chart and Wine & Food Matching Wheel Value: $50 Donated by Sheena King
Starting bid
2 tickets to an intimate (40 seat capacity) and interactive performance on the North Shore. Successful Bidder will be contacted by the host re: scheduled concerts to choose from. Value: $70-$80
Starting bid
One Year INDIVIDUAL Rogue Folk Club Membership and One Parcel O'Rogues punchcard for 10 Admissions. Membership - The Rogue Folk Club Parcels O'Rogues - The Rogue Folk Club Value: $289
Starting bid
One Year FAMILY Rogue Folk Club Membership and One Parcel O'Rogues punchcard for 10 Admissions. Membership - The Rogue Folk Club Parcels O'Rogues - The Rogue Folk Club Value: $309
Starting bid
Rogue Folk Club presents Dervish from Ireland at the Rio Theatre on Sunday April 26th. 2 Tickets Value: $102
Starting bid
Rogue Folk Club presents Dervish from Ireland at the Rio Theatre on Sunday April 26th. 2 Tickets Value: $102
Starting bid
2 tickets to the acclaimed show "Come from Away" at the Arts Club Theatre Stanley BFL Canada Stage. Valid May 28 to July 26. Value: $322.00
Starting bid
Ticket Voucher for 2 to see Martin Harley at CapU BlueShore Theatre on Sunday May 10th. UK singer/songwriter, roots/blues musician and master of the slide guitar. https://www.capilanou.ca/student-services/community/blueshore-financial-centre-for-the-performing-arts/our-events/all-events/events/martin-harley.php Value: $70
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