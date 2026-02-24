Rogue Folk Club's Silent Auction 2026

2 night stay @ top rated Secret Beach B&B Suite anytime in 2026. Moments from beautiful forests and ocean's edge, you'll love our luxurious suites, panoramic ocean views, outdoor hot tub & shower, gardens, BBQ, fire circle and more. 10 minutes from Langdale ferry and 4 minute drive to charming Lower Gibsons. Come fall in love with the Sunshine Coast at Canada's only 100% solar-powered B&B. Host : Deanna Knight

Bonus - 2 Tickets to any SoulShine Garden Concert this summer. July 1 Valdy; July 8 Scott Cook & Pamela Mae; July 15 Suzie Ungerleider; August 5 Cara Luft

www.secretbeachbandb.com

www.deannaknight.ca Value: $460. Donated by Hugh Lalande & Deanna Knight