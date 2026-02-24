Rogue Folk Club
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Rogue Folk Club

About this event

Sales closed

Rogue Folk Club's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

We will contact you or send an email to [email protected]

2 Night Cabin Getaway, Garden Bay item
2 Night Cabin Getaway, Garden Bay item
2 Night Cabin Getaway, Garden Bay item
2 Night Cabin Getaway, Garden Bay
$400

Starting bid

Sunshine Coast, overlooking Pender Harbour

3 bed, 2 bath (6 people max)

great location, views, access to walks https://www.airbnb.ca/rooms/1094990204970097390?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=a9917eca-cc12-460c-b02c-1a7a63c70f7f

Value: $900 Donated by Jamie McKinnon

2 Night Stay Secret Beach B&B Suites in Gibsons item
2 Night Stay Secret Beach B&B Suites in Gibsons item
2 Night Stay Secret Beach B&B Suites in Gibsons item
2 Night Stay Secret Beach B&B Suites in Gibsons
$230

Starting bid

2 night stay @ top rated Secret Beach B&B Suite anytime in 2026. Moments from beautiful forests and ocean's edge, you'll love our luxurious suites, panoramic ocean views, outdoor hot tub & shower, gardens, BBQ, fire circle and more. 10 minutes from Langdale ferry and 4 minute drive to charming Lower Gibsons. Come fall in love with the Sunshine Coast at Canada's only 100% solar-powered B&B. Host : Deanna Knight
Bonus - 2 Tickets to any SoulShine Garden Concert this summer. July 1 Valdy; July 8 Scott Cook & Pamela Mae; July 15 Suzie Ungerleider; August 5 Cara Luft

www.secretbeachbandb.com 
www.deannaknight.ca  Value: $460. Donated by Hugh Lalande & Deanna Knight

1973 custom Yamaha guitar item
1973 custom Yamaha guitar item
1973 custom Yamaha guitar
$300

Starting bid

FG-170

Taylor gig bag

good condition

Donated by Charlie Taylor Value: $500 Contact [email protected] for full details or viewing.

1971 Yamaha guitar item
1971 Yamaha guitar item
1971 Yamaha guitar
$400

Starting bid

FG-180

Martin case

Good condition

Donated by Charlie Taylor Value: $600. Contact [email protected] for full details or viewing.

Morgan DM/Oil Guitar S/N 2498 item
Morgan DM/Oil Guitar S/N 2498 item
Morgan DM/Oil Guitar S/N 2498 item
Morgan DM/Oil Guitar S/N 2498
$2,000

Starting bid

Beautifully hand crafted by North Van master guitar builder David Iannone. Excellent condition and wonderful sound. Complete with case and stand. BC Sitka spruce top, South American mahogany back/ sides/neck, ebony bridge, pins/fretboard and clear pick guard. Contact [email protected] for full details or viewing. Value: ~$4000 Donated by Dan Bowditch

German Hohner Accordion item
German Hohner Accordion
$200

Starting bid

Vintage HohnerTango II German Accordion

M button - 96 Bass, with case

Estimated Value: $800

Donated by Mark and Yoo-mi of Notional Space

Contact [email protected] for full details or viewing.


Button Accordion item
Button Accordion item
Button Accordion item
Button Accordion
$200

Starting bid

Lovely Vintage Diatonic Button Accordian with beautiful floral paper on the bellows. Originally sold by Fletcher Brothers, Victoria (1930's or 40's) and passed down through Tom Barrett's family. https://rcmusicproject.com/fletcherbrothers Estimated Value: $500. Contact [email protected] for full details or viewing. Donated by Fiona McQuarrie.

Irish Rovers Package item
Irish Rovers Package
$30

Starting bid

1 signed Unicorn

Signed cd

Unicorn Sticker

Value: Priceless

2 Tickets - Wallflowers item
2 Tickets - Wallflowers
$120

Starting bid

Concert at the Commodore (Gen Admission)

April 19, 2026

Value: $170

2 tickets- Langhorne Slim item
2 tickets- Langhorne Slim
$40

Starting bid

April 26

Hollywood Theater https://www.hollywoodtheatre.ca

(Gen Admission, must be 19 plus) Value: $80

2 tickets - LA LA LAND Film + Concert #1 item
2 tickets - LA LA LAND Film + Concert #1
$150

Starting bid

June 20th Orpheum Theatre with live orchestra performance (LC Row 27)

2016 Academy Award Winner Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. Value: $370

2 tickets - LA LA LAND Film + Concert #2 item
2 tickets - LA LA LAND Film + Concert #2
$150

Starting bid

June 20th Orpheum Theatre with live orchestra performance (LC Row 27)

2016 Academy Award Winner Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. Value: $370

2 tickets - Steve Earle item
2 tickets - Steve Earle item
2 tickets - Steve Earle
$100

Starting bid

Great Canadian Casino, Coquitlam (RC, Row K)

July 27, 2026. Value: $200

Joyful Voice Community Choir Membership item
Joyful Voice Community Choir Membership
$75

Starting bid

Love to sing? Join Vancouver’s welcoming Joyful Voice Community Choir in the West End at St Paul’s Anglican Church (1130 Jervis St). Sep–Dec season with Monday evening rehearsals and performances in early December. No audition required - just bring your love of singing. Value: $200. Creating music while meeting new friends: Priceless

Vancouver International Children's Festival tickets item
Vancouver International Children's Festival tickets item
Vancouver International Children's Festival tickets
$40

Starting bid

4 tickets/4 wristbands

May 25 to May 31

Granville Island. Value: $90

Hand Made Quilt #1 item
Hand Made Quilt #1
$200

Starting bid

2 sided 42"x62" handmade quilt, 100% cotton fabric, sewn on Singer Featherweight sewing machine in March 2026 by Beverly Percival Smith in honour of Paul Norton

Value: Priceless

Hand Made Quilt #2 item
Hand Made Quilt #2
$200

Starting bid

"Paris" quilt, handmade, 100% cotton fabric, sewn on Singer Featherweight sewing machine in March 2026 by Beverly Percival Smith in honour of Paul Norton

41"X49" antique earth tones with images of Eiffel Tower.


Value: Priceless

Stephan Eats item
Stephan Eats
$100

Starting bid

Afternoon with YouTube Foodie StephanEats, assisting in creating a food video. https://www.youtube.com/@stephaneats3944

(free food included).

Value: $200

1 Hour Coffee Roasting Experience item
1 Hour Coffee Roasting Experience
$50

Starting bid

Honest to Pete Roastery in Vancouver

includes 2 lb bag of coffee beans

Value: $100

Donated by Gillian Hurtig

Ladner pub experience item
Ladner pub experience
$100

Starting bid

2 X $100 gift certificates to Speeds Pub and The Landing in Ladner

Value: $200

Steamworks Gift Certificates and Swag item
Steamworks Gift Certificates and Swag
$60

Starting bid

Cool Package with 2 $50 Gift Certificates, 1 XL Sweatshirt, 1 L T-shirt, 2 Pairs of Socks and 2 Glasses from our Steamworks partner. Value: $130

2X$100 pub gift certificates item
2X$100 pub gift certificates
$100

Starting bid

Carlos/Kelly O'Bryan's

7th and Burrard in Kits. Value: $200

Pier 7 $50 Gift Card item
Pier 7 $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Pier 7 Restaurant & Bar Gift Card. Outstanding views of Burrard Inlet and Vancouver from its location in the Shipyards at Lonsdale Quay. Value: $50

$50 Gift Certificate - Romer's item
$50 Gift Certificate - Romer's
$25

Starting bid

Tasty Burgers!

good at any Romer's restaurant

(5 locations). Value: $50

Italian Food and Wine basket item
Italian Food and Wine basket
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Falesca Importing, offering a variety of fine European foods and wine. Value: $200

Granville Island Ferries Tour item
Granville Island Ferries Tour
$150

Starting bid

A one hour narrated Granville Island Ferries tour for 10 people Value: $300

Aquabus Tickets #1 item
Aquabus Tickets #1 item
Aquabus Tickets #1
$50

Starting bid

Tickets for The Aquabus on False Creek. Value: $90

Aquabus Tickets #2 item
Aquabus Tickets #2 item
Aquabus Tickets #2
$50

Starting bid

Tickets for The Aquabus on False Creek. Value: $90

2 Vancouver Whitecaps Tickets #1 item
2 Vancouver Whitecaps Tickets #1
$100

Starting bid

2 Club Level seats to Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids

April 25 at BC Place

Value: $200

Donated by Marsh Canada

2 Vancouver Whitecaps Tickets #2 item
2 Vancouver Whitecaps Tickets #2
$100

Starting bid

2 Club Level seats to Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids

April 25 at BC Place

Value: $200

Donated by Marsh Canada

Diet Consultation and Meal Plan item
Diet Consultation and Meal Plan
$75

Starting bid

From a professional dietician consultant

Cornerstone Nutrition

Value: $175

Raven Print item
Raven Print
$150

Starting bid

Gorgeous giclee print of original Nancy Whiteside painting

16" x 24"

Value: $400. Donated by Nancy Whiteside

Bottle of Absinthe by Okanagan Spirits item
Bottle of Absinthe by Okanagan Spirits item
Bottle of Absinthe by Okanagan Spirits
$25

Starting bid

Taboo Genuine Absinthe. Canada's first authentic Absinthe crafted with whole herbs using traditional recipes. Storied 19th Century history around Absinthe. https://okanaganspirits.com/products/staff-picks/taboo/ Bonus - Wine Sensory Chart and Wine & Food Matching Wheel Value: $50 Donated by Sheena King


Music On Manning House Concert Tickets item
Music On Manning House Concert Tickets
$35

Starting bid

2 tickets to an intimate (40 seat capacity) and interactive performance on the North Shore. Successful Bidder will be contacted by the host re: scheduled concerts to choose from. Value: $70-$80

Rogue Membership and Parcel O'Rogues #1 item
Rogue Membership and Parcel O'Rogues #1
$140

Starting bid

One Year INDIVIDUAL Rogue Folk Club Membership and One Parcel O'Rogues punchcard for 10 Admissions. Membership - The Rogue Folk Club  Parcels O'Rogues - The Rogue Folk Club  Value: $289

Rogue Membership and Parcel O'Rogues #2 item
Rogue Membership and Parcel O'Rogues #2
$150

Starting bid

One Year FAMILY Rogue Folk Club Membership and One Parcel O'Rogues punchcard for 10 Admissions. Membership - The Rogue Folk Club  Parcels O'Rogues - The Rogue Folk Club  Value: $309

2 Tickets to Dervish at the Rio Theatre #1 item
2 Tickets to Dervish at the Rio Theatre #1 item
2 Tickets to Dervish at the Rio Theatre #1
$50

Starting bid

Rogue Folk Club presents Dervish from Ireland at the Rio Theatre on Sunday April 26th. 2 Tickets Value: $102

2 Tickets to Dervish at the Rio Theatre #2 item
2 Tickets to Dervish at the Rio Theatre #2 item
2 Tickets to Dervish at the Rio Theatre #2
$50

Starting bid

Rogue Folk Club presents Dervish from Ireland at the Rio Theatre on Sunday April 26th. 2 Tickets Value: $102

2 tickets to "Come from Away" item
2 tickets to "Come from Away"
$150

Starting bid

2 tickets to the acclaimed show "Come from Away" at the Arts Club Theatre Stanley BFL Canada Stage. Valid May 28 to July 26. Value: $322.00

2 Tickets to Martin Harley at CapU BlueShore Theatre item
2 Tickets to Martin Harley at CapU BlueShore Theatre
$35

Starting bid

Ticket Voucher for 2 to see Martin Harley at CapU BlueShore Theatre on Sunday May 10th. UK singer/songwriter, roots/blues musician and master of the slide guitar. https://www.capilanou.ca/student-services/community/blueshore-financial-centre-for-the-performing-arts/our-events/all-events/events/martin-harley.php Value: $70

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