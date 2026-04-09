Rogue Vinyasa Yoga

A special edition of our Healing Vinyasa practice, in support of the Breast Cancer Support Fund, and Move for the Boob. A gently paced class designed to promote recovery, relaxation, and renewal.

This session combines the fluidity of Vinyasa with a restorative approach, emphasizing mindful movement and deep healing. Perfect for those seeking to rehabilitate from injury, alleviate stress, or simply nurture their body and mind, this class features slow, deliberate sequences that support alignment and ease. With a focus on breath awareness, gentle adjustments, and the usage of props our instructors will help guide you toward a place of balance and rejuvenation.

This all levels practice is a chance to slow down, and restore your body and mind.



