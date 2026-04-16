The Track: Roller Derby Double Header

For just $15 dollars, get TWO hard-hitting games of roller derby action. As an adult with this ticket, you get to bring two kids 10 and under for FREE.





Pay what you can: when purchasing tickets online, you have the option to pay as little as half price for your ticket, or you can choose to pay more in order to help OVRD grow the sport of roller derby in Ottawa.





Tickets are available at the door for $15.