Safe Families Canada | Hamilton Halton

Hosted by

Safe Families Canada | Hamilton Halton

About this event

Rooted 2026

4372 Appleby Line

Burlington, ON L7M 0P4, Canada

GENERAL ADMISSION
Free

This is a free general admission ticket. This offers you access to the day event, including breakout sessions and light refreshments. Lunch is not included in this ticket.


Purchase this free admission ticket alone if you do not want lunch.


Purchase this ticket (free) and the other lunch ticket ($18) if you would like to have lunch.

CATERED LUNCH
$18

We will have a lovely catered lunch available for purchase ahead of time. This ticket is simply for purchasing your lunch.


Please register for the event by adding the above ticket to your cart as well.

Add a donation for Safe Families Canada | Hamilton Halton

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!