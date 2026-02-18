2026-2027 : Rooted in Community Pop-up Market

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About this event
Laval, QC, H7W 1E1
The Souvenir Spring Market is a vibrant, community-driven event bringing together local vendors, small businesses, and talented kid-preneurs for an evening of shopping, connection, and creativity. 🌿✨
Hosted as a fundraiser for the Souvenir Home & School Association, the market supports student activities and school initiatives—making every purchase and participation meaningful for our community. 💛
REMINDER: Tables and chairs are not provided—vendors are responsible for bringing their own setup.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!