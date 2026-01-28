South Windsor Academy of Tarbiyah

Hosted by

South Windsor Academy of Tarbiyah

About this event

Rooted in Revelation: Sisters Qur’an Conference

1955 Provincial Rd Unit 2 & 3

Windsor, ON N8W 5V7, Canada

Regular Ticket
$40

Regular admission tickets are available for $40 each. Early bird discount is no longer available. Secure your spot and join us for a great event with the community.

Group Discount
$25

Purchase four or more tickets to unlock our group rate. When a minimum of 4 tickets is purchased together, each ticket is discounted to $25 automatically.

2 tickets $30 each
$30

Purchase 2 tickets to get discounted rate of $30 each automatically.

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