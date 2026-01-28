Rooted in Revelation: Sisters Qur’an Conference

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About this event
Regular admission tickets are available for $40 each. Early bird discount is no longer available. Secure your spot and join us for a great event with the community.
Purchase four or more tickets to unlock our group rate. When a minimum of 4 tickets is purchased together, each ticket is discounted to $25 automatically.
Purchase 2 tickets to get discounted rate of $30 each automatically.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!