Sponsorship Menu

2 Dental Clinic Exam Rooms item
2 Dental Clinic Exam Rooms
$5,000

EQUIP (ready to serve more people)

$5,000+ towards ~ $80,000 each

Dental chairs & operatory packages Intraoral x-ray units, Digital x-ray sensors, Air compressor, Suction system, Autoclave sterilizer, Sterilization cabinet. Dental software (annual) panoramic x-ray, desk computer system with printer.


Thank-you recognition:

Exam room plaque

Picture Plaque for your workplace

Logo on Welcoming Newcomers Wall



4 Examination Rooms item
4 Examination Rooms
$3,000

EQUIP (ready to serve more people)

$3,000+ towards ~ $12,000 each

An exam table, wall-mounted diagnostic station, adjustable desk computer system with printer and software


Thank-you recognition:

Exam room plaque

Picture Plaque for your workplace

Logo on Welcoming Newcomers Wall

Electric Mobile Health Clinic
$2,000

ACCESS (remove healthcare barriers )

$2000+ towards ~ $156,000 total

Fully equipped electric Health Clinic going to farms and health fairs.


Thank-you recognition:

Logo on mobile clinic

Picture Plaque for your workplace

Logo on our Welcoming

Newcomers Wall

Healthcare Navigation
$500

ACCESS (remove healthcare barriers )

Healthcare and Community Navigation $500+

Ongoing Workshops, translation of materials through Roots CHC Cultural Health Workers.


Hands-on assistance to newcomers helping them access settlement services such as housing, education, employment, trauma, income support.


Thank-you recognition:

Plaque for your place of business

Listed on our Welcoming

Newcomers Wall

Mental Wellness Support
$500

EQUITY

(care that fits culture & need)

Sponsorship $1000+

Trauma-informed short-term counselling sessions and referrals for further counselling.


Thank-you recognition:

Listed on our Welcoming

Newcomers Wall


Newcomer Helping Hands item
Newcomer Helping Hands
$500

EQUITY

(care that fits culture & need)

Sponsorship $500+

Hygiene essentials, subsidized medication

Transit tickets so newcomers can get to appointments and stay in care.


Thank-you recognition:

Listed on our Welcoming

Newcomers Wall


