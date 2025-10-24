Sponsorship Menu

Offered by
EQUIP (ready to serve more people)
$5,000+ towards ~ $80,000 each
Dental chairs & operatory packages Intraoral x-ray units, Digital x-ray sensors, Air compressor, Suction system, Autoclave sterilizer, Sterilization cabinet. Dental software (annual) panoramic x-ray, desk computer system with printer.
Thank-you recognition:
Exam room plaque
Picture Plaque for your workplace
Logo on Welcoming Newcomers Wall
EQUIP (ready to serve more people)
$3,000+ towards ~ $12,000 each
An exam table, wall-mounted diagnostic station, adjustable desk computer system with printer and software
Thank-you recognition:
Exam room plaque
Picture Plaque for your workplace
Logo on Welcoming Newcomers Wall
ACCESS (remove healthcare barriers )
$2000+ towards ~ $156,000 total
Fully equipped electric Health Clinic going to farms and health fairs.
Thank-you recognition:
Logo on mobile clinic
Picture Plaque for your workplace
Logo on our Welcoming
Newcomers Wall
ACCESS (remove healthcare barriers )
Healthcare and Community Navigation $500+
Ongoing Workshops, translation of materials through Roots CHC Cultural Health Workers.
Hands-on assistance to newcomers helping them access settlement services such as housing, education, employment, trauma, income support.
Thank-you recognition:
Plaque for your place of business
Listed on our Welcoming
Newcomers Wall
EQUITY
(care that fits culture & need)
Sponsorship $1000+
Trauma-informed short-term counselling sessions and referrals for further counselling.
Thank-you recognition:
Listed on our Welcoming
Newcomers Wall
EQUITY
(care that fits culture & need)
Sponsorship $500+
Hygiene essentials, subsidized medication
Transit tickets so newcomers can get to appointments and stay in care.
Thank-you recognition:
Listed on our Welcoming
Newcomers Wall
$
