J M CURTAIN RAZORS INC.

Hosted by

J M CURTAIN RAZORS INC.

About this event

ROSA

1801 Scarth St

Regina, SK S4P 2G9, Canada

Supporter
$50

Thank you for supporting this production of ROSA by purchasing this $50 ticket. Your slightly higher ticket fee helps us to offer a reduced rate for other folks. We appreciate your support towards Curtain Razors goal to make all productions affordable for a wide array of audience members. 

Regular
$35

Thank you so much for your purchase!

Economy
$15

We have 15 tickets available at this economy rate for each performance. If you would benefit from this reduced ticket price, please feel free to book at this rate!

Theatre for All
Free

We have free tickets available for each performance. If the other ticket prices offered are prohibitive to your attendance, we welcome you to book this ticket.

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