Roses for a Reason

About this event
Choose to pay it forward by donating a rose to a healthcare worker as a thank-you for their compassion, dedication, and care. Your rose will be delivered with a Valentine’s message to help brighten the day of someone who gives so much to others.
The Valentine's Deluxe includes one red rose, one shortbread/sugar cookie, a Dalhousie Building Smiles sticker, an IWK sticker, and a custom laminated message from you to the recipient.
The Valentine's Basic includes one red rose, a Dalhousie Building Smiles sticker, an IWK sticker, and a custom laminated message from you to the recipient.
The Valentine's Mini includes one Valentine's shortbread/sugar cookie, a Dalhousie Building Smiles sticker, and a custom laminated message from you to the recipient.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!