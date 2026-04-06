Rosie special sale

Dimension: 52 x 33 x 33 cm 20 x 13 x 13 in Recommended for dogs with a shoulder height up to 31 cm / 12.2 in Portable pet home Foldable kennel with heavy-duty inner steel frame Three openings on front, top and side for easy access Extra strong, tight-weave mesh fabric on doors and windows Roll down blinds on sides and rear In-car safety straps help secure the kennel in the vehicle Waterproof base keeps out moisture when used outdoors Smooth-gliding premium quality zippers, complete with safety door locks Reinforced rounded corners protect furnishings and car interiors Washable, padded inner cushion for added comfort Replacement fabric covers and inner cushions available as accessory items
Dimension: 52 x 33 x 33 cm 20 x 13 x 13 in Recommended for dogs with a shoulder height up to 31 cm / 12.2 in Portable pet home Foldable kennel with heavy-duty inner steel frame Three openings on front, top and side for easy access Extra strong, tight-weave mesh fabric on doors and windows Roll down blinds on sides and rear In-car safety straps help secure the kennel in the vehicle Waterproof base keeps out moisture when used outdoors Smooth-gliding premium quality zippers, complete with safety door locks Reinforced rounded corners protect furnishings and car interiors Washable, padded inner cushion for added comfort Replacement fabric covers and inner cushions available as accessory items
Soft transport crate # 62
$25
Dimension:62 x 41 x 41 cm 24 x 16 x 16 in Recommended for dogs with a shoulder height Portable pet home Foldable kennel with heavy-duty inner steel frame Three openings on front, top and side for easy access Extra strong, tight-weave mesh fabric on doors and windows Roll down blinds on sides and rear In-car safety straps help secure the kennel in the vehicle Waterproof base keeps out moisture when used outdoors Smooth-gliding premium quality zippers, complete with safety door locks Reinforced rounded corners protect furnishings and car interiors Washable, padded inner cushion for added comfort Replacement fabric covers and inner cushions available as accessory itemsup to 39 cm / 15.4 in
Dimension:62 x 41 x 41 cm 24 x 16 x 16 in Recommended for dogs with a shoulder height Portable pet home Foldable kennel with heavy-duty inner steel frame Three openings on front, top and side for easy access Extra strong, tight-weave mesh fabric on doors and windows Roll down blinds on sides and rear In-car safety straps help secure the kennel in the vehicle Waterproof base keeps out moisture when used outdoors Smooth-gliding premium quality zippers, complete with safety door locks Reinforced rounded corners protect furnishings and car interiors Washable, padded inner cushion for added comfort Replacement fabric covers and inner cushions available as accessory itemsup to 39 cm / 15.4 in
Soft transport crate # 82
$25
Dimension:82 x 59 x 59 cm 32 x 23 x 23 in Recommended for dogs with a shoulder height up to 57 cm / 22.4 inPortable pet home Foldable kennel with heavy-duty inner steel frame Three openings on front, top and side for easy access Extra strong, tight-weave mesh fabric on doors and windows Roll down blinds on sides and rear In-car safety straps help secure the kennel in the vehicle Waterproof base keeps out moisture when used outdoors Smooth-gliding premium quality zippers, complete with safety door locks Reinforced rounded corners protect furnishings and car interiors Washable, padded inner cushion for added comfort Replacement fabric covers and inner cushions available as accessory items
Dimension:82 x 59 x 59 cm 32 x 23 x 23 in Recommended for dogs with a shoulder height up to 57 cm / 22.4 inPortable pet home Foldable kennel with heavy-duty inner steel frame Three openings on front, top and side for easy access Extra strong, tight-weave mesh fabric on doors and windows Roll down blinds on sides and rear In-car safety straps help secure the kennel in the vehicle Waterproof base keeps out moisture when used outdoors Smooth-gliding premium quality zippers, complete with safety door locks Reinforced rounded corners protect furnishings and car interiors Washable, padded inner cushion for added comfort Replacement fabric covers and inner cushions available as accessory items
Soft transport crate # 92
$25
Dimension: 92 x 64 x 64 cm 36 x 25 x 25 in Recommended for dogs with a shoulder height up to 62 cm / 24.4 inPortable pet home Foldable kennel with heavy-duty inner steel frame Three openings on front, top and side for easy access Extra strong, tight-weave mesh fabric on doors and windows Roll down blinds on sides and rear In-car safety straps help secure the kennel in the vehicle Waterproof base keeps out moisture when used outdoors Smooth-gliding premium quality zippers, complete with safety door locks Reinforced rounded corners protect furnishings and car interiors Washable, padded inner cushion for added comfort Replacement fabric covers and inner cushions available as accessory items
Dimension: 92 x 64 x 64 cm 36 x 25 x 25 in Recommended for dogs with a shoulder height up to 62 cm / 24.4 inPortable pet home Foldable kennel with heavy-duty inner steel frame Three openings on front, top and side for easy access Extra strong, tight-weave mesh fabric on doors and windows Roll down blinds on sides and rear In-car safety straps help secure the kennel in the vehicle Waterproof base keeps out moisture when used outdoors Smooth-gliding premium quality zippers, complete with safety door locks Reinforced rounded corners protect furnishings and car interiors Washable, padded inner cushion for added comfort Replacement fabric covers and inner cushions available as accessory items
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Soft transport crate # 105
$25
Dimension: 105 x 72 x 81 cm 41 x 28 x 32 in Recommended for dogs with a shoulder height up to 79 cm / 31.1 in Portable pet home Foldable kennel with heavy-duty inner steel frame Three openings on front, top and side for easy access Extra strong, tight-weave mesh fabric on doors and windows Roll down blinds on sides and rear In-car safety straps help secure the kennel in the vehicle Waterproof base keeps out moisture when used outdoors Smooth-gliding premium quality zippers, complete with safety door locks Reinforced rounded corners protect furnishings and car interiors Washable, padded inner cushion for added comfort Replacement fabric covers and inner cushions available as accessory items
Dimension: 105 x 72 x 81 cm 41 x 28 x 32 in Recommended for dogs with a shoulder height up to 79 cm / 31.1 in Portable pet home Foldable kennel with heavy-duty inner steel frame Three openings on front, top and side for easy access Extra strong, tight-weave mesh fabric on doors and windows Roll down blinds on sides and rear In-car safety straps help secure the kennel in the vehicle Waterproof base keeps out moisture when used outdoors Smooth-gliding premium quality zippers, complete with safety door locks Reinforced rounded corners protect furnishings and car interiors Washable, padded inner cushion for added comfort Replacement fabric covers and inner cushions available as accessory items
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Dog bed # 86
$25
Dimension: 86 x 86 x 34 cm 34 x 34 x 13 in recommended for dogs & cats up to 35 kg / 77 lbsPortable, padded dog bed for an extra touch of comfort Foldable bed, with heavy-duty powder coated steel frame Raised structure keeps dogs off cold floors & away from drafts Padded rigid platform ensures correct spinal support New improved assembly with twist connector Sets up and folds together in a matter of seconds – no tools required Washable, removable fabric material Replacement fabric covers available as accessory items For indoor & outdoor use
Dimension: 86 x 86 x 34 cm 34 x 34 x 13 in recommended for dogs & cats up to 35 kg / 77 lbsPortable, padded dog bed for an extra touch of comfort Foldable bed, with heavy-duty powder coated steel frame Raised structure keeps dogs off cold floors & away from drafts Padded rigid platform ensures correct spinal support New improved assembly with twist connector Sets up and folds together in a matter of seconds – no tools required Washable, removable fabric material Replacement fabric covers available as accessory items For indoor & outdoor use
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