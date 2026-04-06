Rosie special sale

Dimension: 52 x 33 x 33 cm 20 x 13 x 13 in Recommended for dogs with a shoulder height up to 31 cm / 12.2 in Portable pet home Foldable kennel with heavy-duty inner steel frame Three openings on front, top and side for easy access Extra strong, tight-weave mesh fabric on doors and windows Roll down blinds on sides and rear In-car safety straps help secure the kennel in the vehicle Waterproof base keeps out moisture when used outdoors Smooth-gliding premium quality zippers, complete with safety door locks Reinforced rounded corners protect furnishings and car interiors Washable, padded inner cushion for added comfort Replacement fabric covers and inner cushions available as accessory items

Dimension: 52 x 33 x 33 cm 20 x 13 x 13 in Recommended for dogs with a shoulder height up to 31 cm / 12.2 in Portable pet home Foldable kennel with heavy-duty inner steel frame Three openings on front, top and side for easy access Extra strong, tight-weave mesh fabric on doors and windows Roll down blinds on sides and rear In-car safety straps help secure the kennel in the vehicle Waterproof base keeps out moisture when used outdoors Smooth-gliding premium quality zippers, complete with safety door locks Reinforced rounded corners protect furnishings and car interiors Washable, padded inner cushion for added comfort Replacement fabric covers and inner cushions available as accessory items

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