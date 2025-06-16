Rotary Club of Grimsby, Fantasy of Trees Silent Auction

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Designed by the Rotary Club of Grimsby and sponsored by Tarbutt Construction, this towering flocked tree is a true statement piece. Velvet textures, brushed-gold accents, lush ribboning, and a rich burgundy ribbon topper give it a warm, Ralph-Lauren holiday feel. Finished with a coordinating Eddie Bauer tartan blanket, it’s even more breathtaking in person. Photos simply cannot capture its scale or elegance.
Value: $600
Starting bid
This charming evergreen brings a soft, snowy theme to life with snowflake ornaments, minimalist accents, and shimmering baubles that reveal surprise gift cards to local shops ($200 worth of gift cards). Topped with a whimsical blue-lit spinning star, it’s simple, sweet, and wonderfully festive. A tree that looks even better when you see it in person. Value: $700
Starting bid
Soft, calming eucalyptus tones meet timeless design. This beautifully understated wreath features gentle green hues and a subtle grey base, offering a sophisticated, earthy look that works well for the holidays and throughout the year. Perfect for an entryway, powder room, or cozy corner that needs a touch of natural elegance. Sponsored by Dean Allison, Niagara West M.P.
Starting bid
This elegant evergreen wreath brings a touch of sparkle to any space with its shimmering gold accents and beautifully textured bow. Its nature-inspired details and soft metallic glow make it a perfect statement piece, not just for the holidays, but all winter long. Ideal for anyone who loves décor with a little extra shine. Sponsored by Dr. Zaruk at Main St. Chiropractic.
Starting bid
Rustic charm meets seasonal simplicity. This square wreath, crafted from intertwining twigs, frames fresh greenery and natural pinecones for a warm, woodsy finish. Clean, welcoming, and perfectly festive without being over the top. A lovely accent for doors, hallways, or small spaces. Sponsored by Meridian Credit Union.
Starting bid
Classic Christmas at its most elegant. This round wreath features vibrant red poinsettia-style florals, rich red accents, and soft beige holiday bows woven throughout. Ideal for anyone who decorates in traditional red-and-green tones, it brings warmth, nostalgia, and beautiful detail to any home. Sponsored by Meridian Credit Union.
Starting bid
A modern, graceful take on holiday décor. This elongated hanging piece features eucalyptus-coloured greenery, soft white florals, and a crisp black-and-white striped bow. Fresh, clean, and versatile enough for year-round use. Lovely for bathrooms, guest rooms, or contemporary entryways. Sponsored by Sam Oosterhoof, MPP.
Starting bid
Elegant, festive, and beautifully polished. This green evergreen-style wreath is adorned with white ornaments, pearl accents, and a coordinating white bow for a lightly sparkling finish. Chic enough for modern décor yet timeless enough for any Christmas theme. Perfect for a front door. Sponsored by Stonehouse-Whitcomb Funeral Home.
Starting bid
Soft, wintry, and beautifully understated, this white wool wreath features a delicate deer-and-tree centerpiece and a velvety beige bow. Its neutral palette makes it versatile enough for holiday decorating or year-round elegance. A warm, textured accent for any doorway or wall. Sponsored by The Augustine Team.
Starting bid
Bring home the timeless charm of the season with this beautifully crafted round wreath, designed in rich greens, festive reds, and winter whites. Adorned with traditional ornaments, including, stars, snowflakes, and seasonal accents. It captures everything we love about a quintessential Christmas. Sponsored by the West niagara Special Olympics.
Starting bid
A beautifully styled indoor/outdoor mini tree displayed in a rustic woven basket base. Perfect for porches, patios, or cozy indoor corners. .
Value: $150
Starting bid
This elegant mini Christmas tree features a sturdy ceramic base, adding weight, polish, and a clean, modern look. Suitable for indoor or outdoor décor. Pillow not included (pillow is in the raffle!).
Value: $70
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening of curiosity, story-telling, and insights with two Admit-One tickets to the Grimsby Museum's Winter-Spring Speaker Series. A perfect gift for lifelong learners, curious minds, or anyone who loves a good story. Value: $40
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable two-hour tasting experience for up to ten guests at the beautiful Puddicombe Estate. Your group will be guided on a scenic tour across the 100-acre orchard and vineyard, followed by a private tasting featuring three award-winning wines and one award-winning cider, each paired with a gourmet appetizer. Includes two bottles of Puddicombe’s signature wines. A luxurious and memorable experience for friends, family, or colleagues. Value: $280
Starting bid
A Fantasy of Trees favourite, these handcrafted wooden deer are striking statement pieces for your front lawn. Painted in crisp white and finished with elegant bows, they look beautiful day or night, especially when showcased with a soft spotlight. Large, timeless, and full of charm, they bring a touch of classic holiday magic to your outdoor décor.
Value: $250
Starting bid
The ultimate prize for any Pokémon lover! This collector’s bundle from DollarxPRO includes 20 premium Pokémon items, ranging from card packs to build-and-battle sets, exclusive collectibles, fun accessories, and a Pikachu hat. A dream assortment curated for both serious collectors and fans. Exciting, valuable, and impossible not to love. Value: $402
Starting bid
A beautifully made set from the talented Jenny Carpio, featuring high-quality blue plaid pillows (two) and coordinating ornaments. Thoughtful craftsmanship, gorgeous fabric, and timeless style make this set perfect for any home all year round, not just for the holidays. Value: $100
Starting bid
This charming and classic Mr. & Mrs. Claus set, dressed in cozy plaid robes, adds an inviting, nostalgic glow to your holiday décor. Comes complete with a coordinating festive pillow for the perfect finishing touch. Figurines are 18 inches in plaid robes. Value: $65
Starting bid
A must-have for any Leafs fan, this exclusive set features an autographed hockey stick, two signed pucks, and a limited-edition ornament, making it a standout collector’s piece for the season. Perfect to treat yourself with or to gift this holiday season. Autographed by Wendell Clark and Dave Keon. Value: $400
Starting bid
Bring a touch of classic Christmas charm into your home with this beautifully detailed standing Santa (34 inches tall). A timeless piece that adds warmth and wonder to any festive display. Value: $60
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