Rotary Club of Grimsby, Fantasy of Trees Silent Auction

Enjoy an unforgettable two-hour tasting experience for up to ten guests at the beautiful Puddicombe Estate. Your group will be guided on a scenic tour across the 100-acre orchard and vineyard, followed by a private tasting featuring three award-winning wines and one award-winning cider, each paired with a gourmet appetizer. Includes two bottles of Puddicombe’s signature wines. A luxurious and memorable experience for friends, family, or colleagues. Value: $280