Rotary Club of Parry Sound

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Rotary Club of Parry Sound

About this event

Rotary Club of Parry Sound Strikes against Cancer Silent Auction

Pick-up location

110 Parry Sound Dr, Parry Sound, ON P2A 2W9, Canada

Autographed Bat and Ball item
Autographed Bat and Ball item
Autographed Bat and Ball item
Autographed Bat and Ball
$100

Starting bid

Beautifully presented in a shadow box, Authentic signed by Al Lieter and Todd Stotelmire, accompanied by a Robert Alomar signed Baseball. Truly a beautiful piece of sports memorabilia. Donated by Ken Hadall and Family

Doug Gilmour Signed Mini Stick item
Doug Gilmour Signed Mini Stick item
Doug Gilmour Signed Mini Stick
$50

Starting bid

Autographed with seal Toronto Maple Leaf goalie mini stick. Great addition for any Maple Leaf fan and collector! Donated by Ken Hadall and Family

Horvat Signed Vancouver Jersey item
Horvat Signed Vancouver Jersey item
Horvat Signed Vancouver Jersey item
Horvat Signed Vancouver Jersey
$75

Starting bid

Bo Horvat Signed Vancouver Canucks Fanatics Breakaway Jersey

  • This hockey jersey is hand-signed by Bo Horvat.
  • Includes Certificate of Authenticity from Beckett. Donated by Ken Hadall and Family
Framed Autographed photo-1996 Indy Car Champs item
Framed Autographed photo-1996 Indy Car Champs item
Framed Autographed photo-1996 Indy Car Champs item
Framed Autographed photo-1996 Indy Car Champs
$75

Starting bid

Beautiful framed and signed (with authenticity) phot of 1996 World Series PPG Indy Car Champions Jimmy Vasser and Alex Zanardi. Includes mounted plaque. Great item for Fathers Day!! Donated by Ken Hadall and Family

Cornell Green Dallas Cowboys Signed Jersey item
Cornell Green Dallas Cowboys Signed Jersey item
Cornell Green Dallas Cowboys Signed Jersey
$50

Starting bid

Nice piece for any football fan. Green was an accomplished and respect Dallas Cowboy (#34) for 13 seasonS

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