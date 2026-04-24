Rotary Club of Parry Sound Strikes against Cancer Silent Auction

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Beautifully presented in a shadow box, Authentic signed by Al Lieter and Todd Stotelmire, accompanied by a Robert Alomar signed Baseball. Truly a beautiful piece of sports memorabilia. Donated by Ken Hadall and Family
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Autographed with seal Toronto Maple Leaf goalie mini stick. Great addition for any Maple Leaf fan and collector! Donated by Ken Hadall and Family
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Bo Horvat Signed Vancouver Canucks Fanatics Breakaway Jersey
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Beautiful framed and signed (with authenticity) phot of 1996 World Series PPG Indy Car Champions Jimmy Vasser and Alex Zanardi. Includes mounted plaque. Great item for Fathers Day!! Donated by Ken Hadall and Family
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Nice piece for any football fan. Green was an accomplished and respect Dallas Cowboy (#34) for 13 seasonS
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