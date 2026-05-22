Rotary Club of Parry Sound's Silent Auction #2!

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Four beautiful ties for auction as a set: 1) Rod Black Signed, Olympic tie, 110% Italian Silk, 2) Bobby Orr Flying Beaver Bruin Tie from VFoundation, 100% Silk, 3) The Beatles ‘Cant Buy Me Love’ tie 100% Silk, 4) AC DC tie from 2008 - polyester. All ties are in New Condition. What a great find for anyone, collector or appreciator of wearing unique things! Donated by the Hadall Family
Starting bid
This is a piece of history. Framed print, signed by PAUL HENDERSON & YVAN COURNOYER TEAM CANADA Print 1972 - 30X24" frame. #1370/1972. Includes COA
Starting bid
A beautiful framed piece of memorabilia of the late Bob Baun. Framed presentation of a signed 8x10 print, plus his stats record. A wonderful collector item for any Leaf fan
Starting bid
Alan Frews book - the Action Sandwich..A six step recipe for success by doing what you are already doing. Signed by Alan.
Starting bid
8 x 10 signed print by Cheech Marin from the original The Lion King movie as Banzai Hyena. What a great find! Donated by The Hadall Family
Starting bid
A great 8x 10 print of PK Subban. Signed and ready for you to frame.
Starting bid
A rare find and beautiful piece of sports memorabilia. Signed #915 Carl Lewis Jersey.
Starting bid
Any movie memorabilia buffs out there? Here is something great for you. A poster from the movie Dream a Little Dream. Signed by William McNamara and comes with COI. Donated by the Hadall Family
Starting bid
For the Football Fan in your family. A signed Bronco Jersey by Drew Lock. Donated by the Hadall Family
Starting bid
What a great Father’s Day gift! A signed copy of the Mike Wilson Book ‘Ultimate True Tales from Beer League Hockey’. New Condition! Donated by The Hadall Family
Starting bid
An amazing gift package donated by The Stockey Centre and Bobby Orr Hall of Fame, including an xl Parry Sound Sweatshirt, Hockey stick hat, BOHF Maple Syrup and Gilmore Socks. This is a perfect Fathers Day gift!
Starting bid
Meet REN Premium Vodka. Recognized globally as a World Vodka Awards Silver Medal Winner, this 750 ml bottle combines a bold, modern look with top-tier smoothness. Perfect for your next gathering or as a standout addition to your home bar cart.
Starting bid
A versatile 2-in-1 device that combines deep-kneading massage nodes, vibration, and soothing heat. Designed for both lumbar support and foot reflexology, it targets muscle tension and improves circulation at home, in the office, or in the car.
Starting bid
The image doesn't do this charcuterie board justice! Elevate your hosting game with this stunning, handcrafted wooden serving board. Boasting an elongated silhouette that is perfect for expansive charcuterie spreads, artisanal breads, or a flight of appetizers, this board turns every meal into an event. The rich, warm grain patterns are beautifully framed by contrasting wood accents on each end, blending rustic charm with modern sophistication. It’s not just a serving piece; it’s a conversation starter for your kitchen counter.
Starting bid
Bring some Hall of Fame grit to your game-day wardrobe with this classic Chris Pronger #20 jersey. Featuring high-quality stitched lettering and numbering in the iconic black, orange, and white colorway, this jersey is built for die-hard hockey fans. Perfect for wearing to the arena, rocking at the local sports bar, or framing as a standout piece for your ultimate fan cave.
Starting bid
Pay homage to hockey royalty with this iconic Bernie Parent #1 jersey. Featuring a bold, classic orange body with crisp white and black sleeve accents, this jersey brings the spirit of a back-to-back champion and playoff MVP straight to your wardrobe. Boasting a clean, high-contrast nameplate and a towering #1 on the back, it’s the ultimate tribute piece for die-hard Broad Street fans looking to rule the arena or complete a legendary fan cave.
Starting bid
Forget cash or plastic; give the ultimate token of affection with the whimsical gift certificate! This heartwarming voucher declares itself officially "Redeemable for Endless Kisses & Cuddles." Complete with an endearing illustration of a dog hug and the comforting tagline "love lives here," it makes a priceless stocking stuffer, a playful anniversary surprise, or a sweet gift for the devoted pet lover in your life.
Starting bid
Cottage comfort, beautifully packaged. 🪵✨ Upgrade your cozy corners with the stunning striped throw blanket. From "Harris Furniture & Antiques for Home & Cottage," this premium linen piece features gorgeous navy and grey textured stripes that bring instant warmth to any room. Beautifully gift-wrapped with a satin burgundy ribbon, it's ready to keep you warm or to be given as the perfect high-end gift!
Starting bid
The Ultimate Setup for Grill Season. Ready to take your outdoor cooking to the next level? This premium BBQ gift basket from Fireplace and Leisure Center is a griller's dream come true. It comes loaded with everything you need to dominate the backyard: a high-quality BBQ tool set, a durable barbecue apron to keep you clean, and a flexible silicone basting brush for layering on those sweet sauces. To lock in maximum flavor, we've packed in 6 different premium seasonings (visible along the bottom of the basket). It’s the perfect all-in-one gift for Father's Day, birthdays, housewarmings, or anyone obsessed with the perfect sear.
Starting bid
Give your eyes the ultimate glow-up with this premium beauty bundle from Parry Sound Eyecare . Packed with clinical-grade favorites from daily practice by Dr. B and twenty twenty beauty, this set features a revitalizing eye mask, firming eye cream, mascara, eyeliner, and shadow stick. Beautifully gift-bagged and ready to treat yourself or someone special! Donated by Dr. Axt at Parry Sound Eye Care
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!