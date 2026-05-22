Rotary Club of Parry Sound

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Parry Sound

About this event

Rotary Club of Parry Sound's Silent Auction #2!

Pick-up location

110 Parry Sound Dr, Parry Sound, ON P2A 2W9, Canada

4 Collectible Ties item
4 Collectible Ties item
4 Collectible Ties
$5

Starting bid

Four beautiful ties for auction as a set: 1) Rod Black Signed, Olympic tie, 110% Italian Silk, 2) Bobby Orr Flying Beaver Bruin Tie from VFoundation, 100% Silk, 3) The Beatles ‘Cant Buy Me Love’ tie 100% Silk, 4) AC DC tie from 2008 - polyester. All ties are in New Condition. What a great find for anyone, collector or appreciator of wearing unique things! Donated by the Hadall Family

Henderson/Cournoyer signed & Framed Print item
Henderson/Cournoyer signed & Framed Print item
Henderson/Cournoyer signed & Framed Print
$100

Starting bid

This is a piece of history. Framed print, signed by PAUL HENDERSON & YVAN COURNOYER TEAM CANADA Print 1972 - 30X24" frame. #1370/1972. Includes COA

Bob Baun - Framed Signed Collector item item
Bob Baun - Framed Signed Collector item item
Bob Baun - Framed Signed Collector item
$100

Starting bid

A beautiful framed piece of memorabilia of the late Bob Baun. Framed presentation of a signed 8x10 print, plus his stats record. A wonderful collector item for any Leaf fan

Alan Frew Biography - Signed item
Alan Frew Biography - Signed item
Alan Frew Biography - Signed
$5

Starting bid

Alan Frews book - the Action Sandwich..A six step recipe for success by doing what you are already doing. Signed by Alan.

Cheech Marin Signed Print item
Cheech Marin Signed Print
$10

Starting bid

8 x 10 signed print by Cheech Marin from the original The Lion King movie as Banzai Hyena. What a great find! Donated by The Hadall Family

PK Subban Signed print item
PK Subban Signed print
$5

Starting bid

A great 8x 10 print of PK Subban. Signed and ready for you to frame.

Carl Lewis Signed Jersey item
Carl Lewis Signed Jersey
$75

Starting bid

A rare find and beautiful piece of sports memorabilia. Signed #915 Carl Lewis Jersey.

Dream a Little Dream Poster -Signed item
Dream a Little Dream Poster -Signed item
Dream a Little Dream Poster -Signed
$10

Starting bid

Any movie memorabilia buffs out there? Here is something great for you. A poster from the movie Dream a Little Dream. Signed by William McNamara and comes with COI. Donated by the Hadall Family

Denver Broncos #3 Lock - signed Jersey item
Denver Broncos #3 Lock - signed Jersey item
Denver Broncos #3 Lock - signed Jersey
$20

Starting bid

For the Football Fan in your family. A signed Bronco Jersey by Drew Lock. Donated by the Hadall Family

Beer League Hockey Book - signed item
Beer League Hockey Book - signed item
Beer League Hockey Book - signed
$5

Starting bid

What a great Father’s Day gift! A signed copy of the Mike Wilson Book ‘Ultimate True Tales from Beer League Hockey’. New Condition! Donated by The Hadall Family

Parry Sound/Bobby Orr Hall of Fame giftset item
Parry Sound/Bobby Orr Hall of Fame giftset item
Parry Sound/Bobby Orr Hall of Fame giftset item
Parry Sound/Bobby Orr Hall of Fame giftset item
Parry Sound/Bobby Orr Hall of Fame giftset
$20

Starting bid

An amazing gift package donated by The Stockey Centre and Bobby Orr Hall of Fame, including an xl Parry Sound Sweatshirt, Hockey stick hat, BOHF Maple Syrup and Gilmore Socks. This is a perfect Fathers Day gift!

Ren Premium Vodka item
Ren Premium Vodka
$5

Starting bid

Meet REN Premium Vodka. Recognized globally as a World Vodka Awards Silver Medal Winner, this 750 ml bottle combines a bold, modern look with top-tier smoothness. Perfect for your next gathering or as a standout addition to your home bar cart.

BACKplus PRO Shiatsu Back and Foot Massager item
BACKplus PRO Shiatsu Back and Foot Massager
$5

Starting bid

A versatile 2-in-1 device that combines deep-kneading massage nodes, vibration, and soothing heat. Designed for both lumbar support and foot reflexology, it targets muscle tension and improves circulation at home, in the office, or in the car.

Long Charcuterie Board item
Long Charcuterie Board
$5

Starting bid

The image doesn't do this charcuterie board justice! Elevate your hosting game with this stunning, handcrafted wooden serving board. Boasting an elongated silhouette that is perfect for expansive charcuterie spreads, artisanal breads, or a flight of appetizers, this board turns every meal into an event. The rich, warm grain patterns are beautifully framed by contrasting wood accents on each end, blending rustic charm with modern sophistication. It’s not just a serving piece; it’s a conversation starter for your kitchen counter.

Chris Pronger #20 Philadelphia Jersey item
Chris Pronger #20 Philadelphia Jersey
$5

Starting bid

Bring some Hall of Fame grit to your game-day wardrobe with this classic Chris Pronger #20 jersey. Featuring high-quality stitched lettering and numbering in the iconic black, orange, and white colorway, this jersey is built for die-hard hockey fans. Perfect for wearing to the arena, rocking at the local sports bar, or framing as a standout piece for your ultimate fan cave.

Bernie Parent #1 Jersey item
Bernie Parent #1 Jersey
$5

Starting bid

Pay homage to hockey royalty with this iconic Bernie Parent #1 jersey. Featuring a bold, classic orange body with crisp white and black sleeve accents, this jersey brings the spirit of a back-to-back champion and playoff MVP straight to your wardrobe. Boasting a clean, high-contrast nameplate and a towering #1 on the back, it’s the ultimate tribute piece for die-hard Broad Street fans looking to rule the arena or complete a legendary fan cave.

Pet Value Gift Certificate item
Pet Value Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Forget cash or plastic; give the ultimate token of affection with the whimsical gift certificate! This heartwarming voucher declares itself officially "Redeemable for Endless Kisses & Cuddles." Complete with an endearing illustration of a dog hug and the comforting tagline "love lives here," it makes a priceless stocking stuffer, a playful anniversary surprise, or a sweet gift for the devoted pet lover in your life.

Home Textile - Blanket item
Home Textile - Blanket
$5

Starting bid

Cottage comfort, beautifully packaged. 🪵✨ Upgrade your cozy corners with the stunning striped throw blanket. From "Harris Furniture & Antiques for Home & Cottage," this premium linen piece features gorgeous navy and grey textured stripes that bring instant warmth to any room. Beautifully gift-wrapped with a satin burgundy ribbon, it's ready to keep you warm or to be given as the perfect high-end gift!

BBQ Gift Basket item
BBQ Gift Basket item
BBQ Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

The Ultimate Setup for Grill Season. Ready to take your outdoor cooking to the next level? This premium BBQ gift basket from Fireplace and Leisure Center is a griller's dream come true. It comes loaded with everything you need to dominate the backyard: a high-quality BBQ tool set, a durable barbecue apron to keep you clean, and a flexible silicone basting brush for layering on those sweet sauces. To lock in maximum flavor, we've packed in 6 different premium seasonings (visible along the bottom of the basket). It’s the perfect all-in-one gift for Father's Day, birthdays, housewarmings, or anyone obsessed with the perfect sear.

Eye Care Products item
Eye Care Products
$5

Starting bid

Give your eyes the ultimate glow-up with this premium beauty bundle from Parry Sound Eyecare . Packed with clinical-grade favorites from daily practice by Dr. B and twenty twenty beauty, this set features a revitalizing eye mask, firming eye cream, mascara, eyeliner, and shadow stick. Beautifully gift-bagged and ready to treat yourself or someone special! Donated by Dr. Axt at Parry Sound Eye Care

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!