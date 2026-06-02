Rotary Club of Peterborough-Kawartha's Pay It Forward Auction

WildRock Camping Package

Estimated Retail Value: $2,500





Enjoy the outdoors with this premium camping package from WildRock Outfitters, featuring everything you need for your next adventure.

Package includes:

4-Person Tent

4 Sleeping Bags

4 Camping Chairs

Camping Stove

Pot Set

Water Filtration System

Perfect for family camping trips, weekends at the cottage, or exploring Ontario's parks and campgrounds.





A Special Story Behind This Prize

This package was originally awarded as Early Bird #1 in the Pay It Forward Lottery. Winner Jan Slazyk generously donated the entire prize back to the Rotary Club of Peterborough Kawartha so that even more funds could be raised for local charities.





As a result, 100% of the proceeds from this auction will be added to the net funds distributed to the participating charities, including:

Kawartha Food Share

Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha Region

Right to Heal

YES Shelter for Youth and Families

Peterborough Folk Festival

Bid generously and help turn one winner's remarkable act of kindness into even greater community impact.