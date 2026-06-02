Rotary Club of Peterborough-Kawartha's Pay It Forward Auction

WildRock Camping Package
Estimated Retail Value: $2,500
Enjoy the outdoors with this premium camping package from WildRock Outfitters, featuring everything you need for your next adventure.
Package includes:
- 4-Person Tent
- 4 Sleeping Bags
- 4 Camping Chairs
- Camping Stove
- Pot Set
- Water Filtration System
Perfect for family camping trips, weekends at the cottage, or exploring Ontario's parks and campgrounds.
A Special Story Behind This Prize
This package was originally awarded as Early Bird #1 in the Pay It Forward Lottery. Winner Jan Slazyk generously donated the entire prize back to the Rotary Club of Peterborough Kawartha so that even more funds could be raised for local charities.
As a result, 100% of the proceeds from this auction will be added to the net funds distributed to the participating charities, including:
- Kawartha Food Share
- Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha Region
- Right to Heal
- YES Shelter for Youth and Families
- Peterborough Folk Festival
Bid generously and help turn one winner's remarkable act of kindness into even greater community impact.
WildRock Camping Package
Estimated Retail Value: $2,500
Enjoy the outdoors with this premium camping package from WildRock Outfitters, featuring everything you need for your next adventure.
Package includes:
- 4-Person Tent
- 4 Sleeping Bags
- 4 Camping Chairs
- Camping Stove
- Pot Set
- Water Filtration System
Perfect for family camping trips, weekends at the cottage, or exploring Ontario's parks and campgrounds.
A Special Story Behind This Prize
This package was originally awarded as Early Bird #1 in the Pay It Forward Lottery. Winner Jan Slazyk generously donated the entire prize back to the Rotary Club of Peterborough Kawartha so that even more funds could be raised for local charities.
As a result, 100% of the proceeds from this auction will be added to the net funds distributed to the participating charities, including:
- Kawartha Food Share
- Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha Region
- Right to Heal
- YES Shelter for Youth and Families
- Peterborough Folk Festival
Bid generously and help turn one winner's remarkable act of kindness into even greater community impact.