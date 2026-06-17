Rotary Club of St. Catharines South – 2026-2027 Membership Payment

About the memberships
Valid until July 1
Full membership in the Rotary Club of St. Catharines South. Includes Rotary International and District 7090 membership, club meetings, fellowship events, service projects, leadership opportunities, and voting privileges
Valid until July 1
Primary membership for a business or organization. The Primary Member serves as the corporation's designated Rotary representative and receives all benefits of full Rotary membership.
Valid until July 1
Available to additional employees or representatives of the same corporation. A Primary Corporate Membership must be maintained by the corporation to qualify.
Valid until July 1
Full Rotary membership for the primary member of a household. Includes all membership benefits, club participation, service opportunities, and voting privileges.
Valid until July 1
Available to a spouse, partner, or family member residing in the same household as a Primary Family Member. Includes all benefits of a Full Rotary Membership just a $100 discount.
Valid until July 1
Full Rotary membership for individuals aged 30 and under as of July 1, 2026. Designed to encourage emerging leaders to connect, serve, and grow through Rotary.
$
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