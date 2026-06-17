Four smiling Rotary members in matching shirts work together in a garden in front of a Rotary banner, with the "2026 Membership Renewal" message and Rotary logo on the left.
ROTARY CLUB OF ST CATHARINES SOUTH CHARITABLE TRUST

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ROTARY CLUB OF ST CATHARINES SOUTH CHARITABLE TRUST

About the memberships

Rotary Club of St. Catharines South – 2026-2027 Membership Payment

Regular Membership – Annual
$340

Valid until July 1

Full membership in the Rotary Club of St. Catharines South. Includes Rotary International and District 7090 membership, club meetings, fellowship events, service projects, leadership opportunities, and voting privileges

Corporate Membership (Primary)
$340

Valid until July 1

Primary membership for a business or organization. The Primary Member serves as the corporation's designated Rotary representative and receives all benefits of full Rotary membership.

Corporate Membership (Additional Member)
$200

Valid until July 1

Available to additional employees or representatives of the same corporation. A Primary Corporate Membership must be maintained by the corporation to qualify.

Family Membership (Primary)
$340

Valid until July 1

Full Rotary membership for the primary member of a household. Includes all membership benefits, club participation, service opportunities, and voting privileges.

Family Membership (Additional Family Member / Spouse)
$240

Valid until July 1

Available to a spouse, partner, or family member residing in the same household as a Primary Family Member. Includes all benefits of a Full Rotary Membership just a $100 discount.

Young Professional Membership (30 & Under)
$275

Valid until July 1

Full Rotary membership for individuals aged 30 and under as of July 1, 2026. Designed to encourage emerging leaders to connect, serve, and grow through Rotary.

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