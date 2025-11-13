Festival of Trees Silent Auction

Tree One - ​A celebration of sustainability and sweet nostalgia! This one-of-a-kind tree is built entirely from recycled and repurposed materials, yet radiates the cozy, hand-spun beauty of an old-fashioned Christmas.

​Ornaments crafted from thrifted scores catch the light with an antique glow. Paired with charming, retro-style garland and a mix of textures that feel collected over generations, it’s a sentimental masterpiece that proves what’s old can be new—and absolutely beautiful—again. A bonus addition to this spectacular tree is the fantasy rocking horse. Don't be outbid on this one!