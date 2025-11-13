Festival of Trees Silent Auction

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15 Creswell Dr, Trenton, ON K8V 3S8, Canada
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Tree One - A celebration of sustainability and sweet nostalgia! This one-of-a-kind tree is built entirely from recycled and repurposed materials, yet radiates the cozy, hand-spun beauty of an old-fashioned Christmas.
Ornaments crafted from thrifted scores catch the light with an antique glow. Paired with charming, retro-style garland and a mix of textures that feel collected over generations, it’s a sentimental masterpiece that proves what’s old can be new—and absolutely beautiful—again. A bonus addition to this spectacular tree is the fantasy rocking horse. Don't be outbid on this one!
Starting bid
Tree two - Step back into a classic, cozy holiday with this tree. Dressed in rich Merlot reds and deep Hunter Greens, the décor captures the spirit of yesteryear. Accentuated with elegant wine-themed touches, it’s a tribute to timeless, comforting Christmas traditions.
Starting bid
Tree Three - Delight A beautiful, shimmering vision! This tree features sparkling, ice-flocked tips that glisten against the bold bright red and crisp white décor. It’s a sweet and festive celebration of the iconic Candy Cane, brimming with holiday cheer.
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Tree Four - Enter a winter wonderland with this Frozen-themed masterpiece. Layers of wintry whites and icy blues sparkle brilliantly, with accents of pale ice blue adding an ethereal, 'just frosted' touch. It's truly a magical, shimmering spectacle.
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Tree Five - Relive the nostalgia of a classic Hollywood holiday! This tree captures the vintage elegance and comforting feel of Bing Crosby’s White Christmas. Decorated entirely in pure, winter white, it’s a timeless, serene, and breathtakingly beautiful display.
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Tree Six - Prepare for a burst of enchanted color! This Sugar Plum-themed tree is drenched in every shade of purple, from lights to ornaments, creating a royal, whimsical glow. It’s a bold, captivating display with a pop of irresistible purple magic.
Starting bid
Tree Seven - A truly unique and collectible centerpiece! Inspired by hand-painted ornaments and artisan décor, this tree is a canvas of creativity. Each piece tells a story, making this a sophisticated and genuinely one-of-a-kind art installation for the holidays.
Starting bid
Tree Eight - A fun, playful, and totally non-traditional twist on holiday cheer! This tree is garlanded with an unexpected array of men’s socks in fun shades and patterns, creatively linked by Christmas green ties. It’s a clever and whimsical take on the beloved Christmas stocking tradition.
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