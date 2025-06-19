Rotary Gala 2025 - Unity in Community

32281 Lougheed Hwy.

Mission 1, BC V2V 1A3, Canada

Single Admission
CA$135
Presenting Sponsor
CA$5,000
Exclusive presenting sponsorship. Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials. Recognition in all media (print, social and digital). Full page colour ad/message in event program. Business name displayed on all tables. Recognition at event. Eight (8) free tickets.

Platinum Sponsor
CA$2,500
Logo placement on promotional materials. Recognition in all media (print, social and digital). Full page colour ad/message in event program. Recognition at event. Four (4) free tickets.

Gold Sponsor
CA$1,500
Logo placement on promotional materials. Recognition in all media (print, social and digital). Half page colour ad/message in event program. Recognition at event. Two (2) free tickets.

Silver Sponsor
CA$750

Logo placement on promotional materials. Recognition in print and social media. Recognition at event. Preferred seating at event. Tickets not included.

Bronze Sponsor
CA$500

Logo placement on promotional materials. Recognition in print and social media. Recognition at event. Tickets not included.

Wine Sponsor
CA$1,000

48 bottles of wine personalized with the sponsors name. Logo placement on print and social media promotional materials. Recognition at event. Advertisement in event program. Tickets not included.

Media Sponsor
CA$350

Logo placement on promotional materials. Advertisement in event program. Tickets not included.

Table Sponsor
CA$250

Logo prominently displayed on a table as a table sponsor. Name listed in event program.

Heads or Tails Sponsor
CA$1,000

Have your logo be the only one displayed on our screens while the game is playing. Logo placement on print and social media promotional materials. Recognition at event. Advertisement in event program. Tickets not included.

$

