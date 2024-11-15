Rotary Halifax Harbour Greeting Cards

This beautifully crafted card features artwork created by a talented student from Joseph Howe Elementary. By purchasing this card, you support both local and international initiatives, including projects at Joseph Howe Elementary. The card measures 7" x 5" in a landscape orientation and comes with a matching envelope. Its blank interior makes it perfect for any occasion. Printed on matte paper, this item is HST-exempt. Please note: the final layout and cropping of the artwork on the front may vary slightly and may not appear exactly as shown in the images.