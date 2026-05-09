Hosted by

Rotary Club of Sherwood Park

About this event

Rotary Sherwood Park 33rd Charity Golf Classic

Pick-up location

2100 Oak St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 0V9, Canada

Golf Accessories item
Golf Accessories
$10

Starting bid

A fun collection of golf accessories to elevate your game — featuring a detachable golf pouch, Sun-Bum lip balm, inspirational golf towel, lucky ball marker, and golf shoe bag.

Because every golfer deserves a little extra luck.

Golf Accessories item
Golf Accessories
$10

Starting bid

Another fun collection of golf accessories to elevate your game — featuring a detachable golf pouch, Sun-Bum lip balm, inspirational golf towel, lucky ball marker, and golf shoe bag.

Because every golfer deserves a little extra luck.

Premium Vodka, Lady Bug Glasses item
Premium Vodka, Lady Bug Glasses
$10

Starting bid

Lady Bug Love — Sugar Lips Premium Vodka (Hawkes Prohibition Distillery) paired with two charming ladybug motif glasses. A little luck, a little sparkle, and a lot of fun.

Golf Cart Essentials item
Golf Cart Essentials
$10

Starting bid

Upgrade your ride and your game with these golf cart essentials — club and ball cleaner, cart phone holder, golf towels, and a “lucky putter” bottle opener for post-round celebrations. 

Premium Vodka and Bees Glasses item
Premium Vodka and Bees Glasses
$10

Starting bid

Bee Mine — featuring Sugar Lips Premium Vodka (Hawkes Prohibition Distillery) with shimmering edible glitter and two bee motif glasses. Made for cocktails that steal the spotlight. 

Oilers Limited, edition premium Baby X vodka Caesar basket item
Oilers Limited, edition premium Baby X vodka Caesar basket
$10

Starting bid

Limited Edition Oilers Baby X Vodka (Hawkes Prohibition Distillery) — the perfect collectible for hockey and vodka fans alike. Includes Caesar highball glasses, mix, and rimmer so you can toast game day in true Canadian style. 

Oilers Limited, edition, Baby X Vodka, and Caesar basket item
Oilers Limited, edition, Baby X Vodka, and Caesar basket
$10

Starting bid

Oilers fans, this one’s for you! Limited Edition Baby X Vodka (Hawkes Prohibition Distillery) paired with Caesar glasses, mix, and rimmer — everything you need for the ultimate hockey-night Caesar. 

Summer planter and $50 Salisbury gift card item
Summer planter and $50 Salisbury gift card
$10

Starting bid

It’s summer planting season! This package includes a stylish blue planter, live plant, and a $50 gift card to Salisbury Greenhouse — perfect for adding beauty to your home or garden. 

Summer Cooler bag, Cream Liqueur and Charcuterie item
Summer Cooler bag, Cream Liqueur and Charcuterie
$10

Starting bid

Summer entertaining starts here! This cooler bag is packed with Thick & Dirty Black Forest Cream Liqueur (Hawkes Prohibition Distillery), four tumblers, and a charcuterie board loaded with delicious treats. 

Two 12” Cordless Lamps item
Two 12” Cordless Lamps
$10

Starting bid

Set the mood anywhere with these cordless decorative lamps — ideal for patio evenings, spa nights, camping, or creating the perfect glow for entertaining guests. 

Beverage dispenser, glasses, and Sicilian lemonade item
Beverage dispenser, glasses, and Sicilian lemonade
$10

Starting bid

Entertain in style with this beverage dispenser paired with 4 glasses & Fever-Tree Lemonade — ready for summer gatherings, backyard BBQs, and patio season. 

De Boer's Golf hoodie (lg) item
De Boer's Golf hoodie (lg)
$10

Starting bid

De Boer's Golf Sweater (lg) — your new lucky layer for the course.

One Hour Flight item
One Hour Flight
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a scenic one hour flight with Dave Quest

6 Hour Red Bus Ride item
6 Hour Red Bus Ride
$30

Starting bid

Arrive in style! Available for a chauffeur driven outing; grad, golf with friends, Christmas light displays, pub crawl or where you want to go in Edmonton

Custom golf club fitting at De Boer's item
Custom golf club fitting at De Boer's
$10

Starting bid

Custom Golf Fitting from De Boer's Golf Shop. Get professionally fitted clubs tailored specifically to your swing by certified custom club fitters dedicated to improving your game. 

Glenn Hall goalie signed hockey puck item
Glenn Hall goalie signed hockey puck
$30

Starting bid

Official NHL Hockey Puck signed by Hall of Fame goaltender Glenn Hall — a must-have collectible for hockey fans. 

Glenn Hall goalie, signed, picture and blade item
Glenn Hall goalie, signed, picture and blade
$30

Starting bid

Official Glenn Hall photo featuring a blade from his game-used hockey puck — a unique piece of hockey history. 

Glenn Hall 100 Anniversary signed Jersey item
Glenn Hall 100 Anniversary signed Jersey item
Glenn Hall 100 Anniversary signed Jersey
$250

Starting bid

Glenn Hall 100th Anniversary Limited Edition Jersey — signed and one of only 10 produced. A rare collector’s item for true hockey enthusiasts. 

Jacek Chocolate Couture $50 Gift Card item
Jacek Chocolate Couture $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

JACEK Chocolate Couture — $50 Gift Card. Indulge in beautifully crafted chocolates where fashion meets flavour, created by award-winning chocolatier Jacqueline Jacek. 

Viewpoint photography session and framed photo item
Viewpoint photography session and framed photo
$30

Starting bid

Viewpoint Photography Family Portrait Experience — includes a family portrait session and a masonite-mounted 8x10 portrait by nationally accredited photographer Chad Movold. Capture memories that last a lifetime. Value $328.00

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