Rotary Sherwood Park 33rd Charity Golf Classic

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A fun collection of golf accessories to elevate your game — featuring a detachable golf pouch, Sun-Bum lip balm, inspirational golf towel, lucky ball marker, and golf shoe bag.
Because every golfer deserves a little extra luck.
Starting bid
Another fun collection of golf accessories to elevate your game — featuring a detachable golf pouch, Sun-Bum lip balm, inspirational golf towel, lucky ball marker, and golf shoe bag.
Because every golfer deserves a little extra luck.
Starting bid
Lady Bug Love — Sugar Lips Premium Vodka (Hawkes Prohibition Distillery) paired with two charming ladybug motif glasses. A little luck, a little sparkle, and a lot of fun.
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Upgrade your ride and your game with these golf cart essentials — club and ball cleaner, cart phone holder, golf towels, and a “lucky putter” bottle opener for post-round celebrations.
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Bee Mine — featuring Sugar Lips Premium Vodka (Hawkes Prohibition Distillery) with shimmering edible glitter and two bee motif glasses. Made for cocktails that steal the spotlight.
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Limited Edition Oilers Baby X Vodka (Hawkes Prohibition Distillery) — the perfect collectible for hockey and vodka fans alike. Includes Caesar highball glasses, mix, and rimmer so you can toast game day in true Canadian style.
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Oilers fans, this one’s for you! Limited Edition Baby X Vodka (Hawkes Prohibition Distillery) paired with Caesar glasses, mix, and rimmer — everything you need for the ultimate hockey-night Caesar.
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It’s summer planting season! This package includes a stylish blue planter, live plant, and a $50 gift card to Salisbury Greenhouse — perfect for adding beauty to your home or garden.
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Summer entertaining starts here! This cooler bag is packed with Thick & Dirty Black Forest Cream Liqueur (Hawkes Prohibition Distillery), four tumblers, and a charcuterie board loaded with delicious treats.
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Set the mood anywhere with these cordless decorative lamps — ideal for patio evenings, spa nights, camping, or creating the perfect glow for entertaining guests.
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Entertain in style with this beverage dispenser paired with 4 glasses & Fever-Tree Lemonade — ready for summer gatherings, backyard BBQs, and patio season.
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De Boer's Golf Sweater (lg) — your new lucky layer for the course.
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Enjoy a scenic one hour flight with Dave Quest
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Arrive in style! Available for a chauffeur driven outing; grad, golf with friends, Christmas light displays, pub crawl or where you want to go in Edmonton
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Custom Golf Fitting from De Boer's Golf Shop. Get professionally fitted clubs tailored specifically to your swing by certified custom club fitters dedicated to improving your game.
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Official NHL Hockey Puck signed by Hall of Fame goaltender Glenn Hall — a must-have collectible for hockey fans.
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Official Glenn Hall photo featuring a blade from his game-used hockey puck — a unique piece of hockey history.
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Glenn Hall 100th Anniversary Limited Edition Jersey — signed and one of only 10 produced. A rare collector’s item for true hockey enthusiasts.
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JACEK Chocolate Couture — $50 Gift Card. Indulge in beautifully crafted chocolates where fashion meets flavour, created by award-winning chocolatier Jacqueline Jacek.
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Viewpoint Photography Family Portrait Experience — includes a family portrait session and a masonite-mounted 8x10 portrait by nationally accredited photographer Chad Movold. Capture memories that last a lifetime. Value $328.00
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