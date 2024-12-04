Rotary Wine Festival 2025

The donation added on the next page is for Zeffy. You may select a different amount from the drop-down menu. We will receive 100% of your ticket price. Other sites charge an average card processing service charge of 3.45%, plus platform fees up to 10%. Thank you for helping our partner.
The donation added on the next page is for Zeffy. You may select a different amount from the drop-down menu. We will receive 100% of your ticket price. Other sites charge an average card processing service charge of 3.45%, plus platform fees up to 10%. Thank you for helping our partner.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!