Rotary Wine Festival 2025

The donation added on the next page is for Zeffy. You may select a different amount from the drop-down menu. We will receive 100% of your ticket price. Other sites charge an average card processing service charge of 3.45%, plus platform fees up to 10%. Thank you for helping our partner.

The donation added on the next page is for Zeffy. You may select a different amount from the drop-down menu. We will receive 100% of your ticket price. Other sites charge an average card processing service charge of 3.45%, plus platform fees up to 10%. Thank you for helping our partner.

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