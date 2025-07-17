Round #3 Camp Tamarack Hoodie Pre-orders

Unisex Hoodie
Sizes Adult XS to Adult XXXL
50/50 combed ring spun cotton/polyester
Ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex
Tearaway label
Back says I CAN BE
Unisex Hoodie Sizes Adult XS to Adult XXXL 50/50 combed ring spun cotton/polyester Ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex Tearaway label
Youth Hoodie Sizes: Youth XS to Youth XL 50/50 combed ringspun cotton/polyester Pouch pocket Ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex Tearaway label
Youth Hoodie Sizes: Youth XS to Youth XL 50/50 combed ringspun cotton/polyester Pouch pocket Ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex Tearaway label
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!