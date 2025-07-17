Round #3 Camp Tamarack Hoodie Pre-orders

Pre-order Hoodies with NAME on left sleeve - Adult item
Pre-order Hoodies with NAME on left sleeve - Adult item
Pre-order Hoodies with NAME on left sleeve - Adult
$60

Unisex Hoodie Sizes Adult XS to Adult XXXL 50/50 combed ring spun cotton/polyester Ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex Tearaway label

Back says I CAN BE

Pre-order Hoodies - Adult item
Pre-order Hoodies - Adult item
Pre-order Hoodies - Adult
$55

Unisex Hoodie Sizes Adult XS to Adult XXXL 50/50 combed ring spun cotton/polyester Ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex Tearaway label

Pre-order Hoodies WITH NAME on Sleeve - Youth item
Pre-order Hoodies WITH NAME on Sleeve - Youth item
Pre-order Hoodies WITH NAME on Sleeve - Youth
$60

Youth Hoodie Sizes: Youth XS to Youth XL 50/50 combed ringspun cotton/polyester Pouch pocket Ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex Tearaway label

Pre-order Hoodies - Youth item
Pre-order Hoodies - Youth item
Pre-order Hoodies - Youth
$55

Youth Hoodie Sizes: Youth XS to Youth XL 50/50 combed ringspun cotton/polyester Pouch pocket Ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex Tearaway label

Add a donation for Camp Tamarack Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!