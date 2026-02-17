Royal Canadian Legion Branch #104 Innisfail & Mavericks Lacrosse Club - Centennial Salute to Service

Hosted by
About this raffle
Imagine you and 13 friends rolling up to the final Calgary Roughnecks home game in a private Legion van…
No parking stress. No logistics. Just pure VIP treatment.
🎟️ PRIVATE SUITE FOR 14 PEOPLE
🥍 Calgary Roughnecks vs. Colorado Mammoth
📅 April 18 – Final Home Game of the Season
🍔 $250 Food Voucher / Gift Card Included
🚌 Centralized pick-up & drop-off in Central AB
👤 Legion Van Driver + Legion Host included
This is not regular game tickets.
This is your own private suite. Your crew. Your night.
And the best part?
Every $25 ticket supports:
✔ Centennial Celebrations at the Legion
✔ Community Youth Programming
✔ Local lacrosse athletes aged 16–21
You could win the suite.
You could bring 13 guests.
You could own the night.
🎟️ Buy your tickets online now.
📱 Scan the QR code.
⏳ Draw takes place Easter Monday.
Let’s pack the suite and support our community at the same time.
