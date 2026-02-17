Royal Canadian Legion Branch #104 Innisfail & Mavericks Lacrosse Club - Centennial Salute to Service

Imagine you and 13 friends rolling up to the final Calgary Roughnecks home game in a private Legion van…





No parking stress. No logistics. Just pure VIP treatment.





🎟️ PRIVATE SUITE FOR 14 PEOPLE

🥍 Calgary Roughnecks vs. Colorado Mammoth



📅 April 18 – Final Home Game of the Season

🍔 $250 Food Voucher / Gift Card Included

🚌 Centralized pick-up & drop-off in Central AB

👤 Legion Van Driver + Legion Host included





This is not regular game tickets.

This is your own private suite. Your crew. Your night.





And the best part?





Every $25 ticket supports:

✔ Centennial Celebrations at the Legion

✔ Community Youth Programming

✔ Local lacrosse athletes aged 16–21





You could win the suite.

You could bring 13 guests.

You could own the night.





🎟️ Buy your tickets online now.

📱 Scan the QR code.



⏳ Draw takes place Easter Monday.





Let’s pack the suite and support our community at the same time.