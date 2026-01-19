Royal City Community Robotics Sponsorships

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About this shop
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Your logo - visible support for this year! 300+ unique visitors per month
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Our social media generates 60,000 views per month at season peak
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Logo on banner in every RCCR competition robot staging area. Approximately 12 staging areas throughout season, across 8+ teams. At least 18,000 attendees (students, families, professionals) at our competitions for the 2026-2027 season.
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Your logo on the coolest robots around, seen in the staging areas, in-match action from the stands and streamed live.
- We distribute your branded merchandise at events (if provided).
- Logo on every RCCR FIRST Robotics Competition Robot (2 robots)
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A titlelist partnership with naming rights to our teams
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!