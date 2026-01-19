Royal City Community Robotics Sponsorships

Your logo on the coolest robots around, seen in the staging areas, in-match action from the stands and streamed live.

- We distribute your branded merchandise at events (if provided).

- Logo on every RCCR FIRST Robotics Competition Robot (2 robots)

We distribute your branded merchandise at events (if provided).

Logo on every RCCR FIRST Robotics Competition Robot (2 robots)

Includes items from previous tiers