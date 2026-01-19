Royal City Community Robotics

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Royal City Community Robotics

About this shop

Royal City Community Robotics Sponsorships

Logo on our website item
Logo on our website item
Logo on our website
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Your logo - visible support for this year! 300+ unique visitors per month

  • Includes items from previous tiers
0
Spotlight Social Media Post item
Spotlight Social Media Post item
Spotlight Social Media Post
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Our social media generates 60,000 views per month at season peak

  • Includes items from previous tiers
0
Logo on Banners in Every RCCR Team Pit item
Logo on Banners in Every RCCR Team Pit item
Logo on Banners in Every RCCR Team Pit
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Logo on banner in every RCCR competition robot staging area. Approximately 12 staging areas throughout season, across 8+ teams. At least 18,000 attendees (students, families, professionals) at our competitions for the 2026-2027 season.

  • Includes items from previous tiers
0
Bring on the Robot + Company Merch item
Bring on the Robot + Company Merch item
Bring on the Robot + Company Merch
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Your logo on the coolest robots around, seen in the staging areas, in-match action from the stands and streamed live.
- We distribute your branded merchandise at events (if provided).
- Logo on every RCCR FIRST Robotics Competition Robot (2 robots)

  • We distribute your branded merchandise at events (if provided).
  • Logo on every RCCR FIRST Robotics Competition Robot (2 robots)
  • Includes items from previous tiers
0
Titleist Partnership item
Titleist Partnership item
Titleist Partnership
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

A titlelist partnership with naming rights to our teams

  • Partnership opportunities; priority engagement for recruitment opportunities
  • Appreciation plaque
  • Company name announced at competitions
  • VIP tour of a competition of your choice
0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!