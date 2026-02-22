RPS Apple Shop 🍏 🍎

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Crisp, juicy, and packed with flavour, Honeycrisp apples have become one of the most popular apple varieties for good reason. Their unique texture and perfect balance of sweetness and tartness make them ideal for snacking and sharing.
Can’t decide? Let us choose for you! This mixed case includes two of our freshest apple varieties, making it perfect for both fresh eating and baking.
Sweet, juicy, and full of flavour, Bartlett pears are a delicious addition to lunchboxes, fruit bowls, and baking recipes.
A family favourite with a beautiful red-striped colour, Royal Gala apples are crisp, sweet, and delicious. Perfect for lunches, snacks, and everyday eating.
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