eventClosed

Ruff Start's Annual Liquor Basket Raffle

addExtraDonation

$

1 for $20
CA$20
"The Solo Sip" Just a taste — perfect for dipping your paws into the raffle!
3 for $40
CA$40
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
"The Social Sipper" A little more generous, just like sharing a drink with friends!
7 for $75
CA$75
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
"The Top Dog Taster" You’re getting serious now — sniffing out that basket win!
15 for $120
CA$120
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
"The Big Spender Tier" Full commitment. You’re in it to win it and help the pups!
25 for $180
CA$180
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
"The Ultimate Underdog Hero" Top shelf support for our furry friends. You’re basically a rescue legend.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing