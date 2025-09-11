Run for the Cure - Online Auction's Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A gift certificate for the purchase of one pair of Blundstones.
Donated by Shoes In Motion
Starting bid
Donated by Dairy Queen Listowel
Starting bid
Manual Awning, perfect for those sunny areas in your backyard
Donated by Paul & Jill Banfield
Starting bid
Canvas Skyline Outdoor/patio Hard top Gazebo 5 x 8
Donated by Canadian Tire - Listowel
Starting bid
This basket is loaded with face scrubs, lotions, perfumes, candles, bath bombs, etc. Retail for $700
Donated by Paul & Jill Banfield
Starting bid
A cozy, heavy blanket that would be perfect for the arena!
Donated by Paul & Jill Banfield
Starting bid
The Silver Pkg of Auto Detailing get back that new car smell.
Donated by Listowel Chrysler
Starting bid
$25 gift certificate
Donated by Lillian Bode
Starting bid
Cheese knife set
Donated by Boshart
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate
Donated by Dairy Queen Listowel
Starting bid
2 Large pizzas with 4 toppings each
Donated by Dominos Listowel
Starting bid
2 Large pizzas with 4 toppings each
Donated by Dominos Listowel
Starting bid
2 Large pizzas with 4 toppings each
Donated by Dominos Listowel
Starting bid
One Callaway Opt-Dry Stretch Golf shirt - Sz - Small
One Callaway Opt-Dry Golf Dress - Sz - Small
Donated by Full Spectrum Athletics
Starting bid
A basket filled with treats - Maple Jalapeno BBQ sauce, Garlic flavoured honey, Double dutch waffles, Maple syrup, chocolate covered almonds, Pop Shop Pop.
Donated by Fooshella's Country Store, Gorrie
Starting bid
A mid-size cooler bag filled with 4 coffee cups & 4 trucker-style ball caps.
Donated by Hanna & Hamilton
Starting bid
Filled with candles, eye masks, socks
Donated by Home Hardware - Listowel
Starting bid
Pumpkins & an Apple Crumble Reed Diffuser
Donated by Harriett's Flower Shop
Starting bid
2 - $50 Gift Certificates from Joanne's Catering
Donated by Joanne's Express
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate for Joanne's Catering
Donated by Joanne's Express
Starting bid
Mini Toolbox is perfect for the crafter in your life. 2 drawers & the top for storage
Donated by Julie Eisler @ Royal LePage Don Hamilton Real Estate
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate for May's Cafe at the Old Post in Harriston
Donated by May's Specialties
Starting bid
2 amazing soft pillows with a Snowman-themed blanket
Donated by Ken & Theresa Heipel
Starting bid
Queen Bamboo Sheet set - 4 pieces, including a queen waterproof mattress cover
Donated by 2nd Chances
Starting bid
Breast Cancer Tumbler, warmer, wax melts & lotion
Donated by Charity Rassman
Starting bid
Oil Change
Donated by Stop 23
Starting bid
Oil Change
Donated by Stop 23
Starting bid
Reusable handbag, Lavender lemonade tea, tea container, loose cream Earl Grey tea, Spiced Latte Chai syrup, tea infuser
Donated by Clarity Dermatology
Starting bid
Indoor/Outdoor Water Fountain w/LED lighting
Donated by Jen Romanick
Starting bid
Window Vac, perfect for the home, cottage or vehicle
Donated by Speedy Glass - Listowel
Starting bid
Beautiful wreath (picture does not do it justice) Gold & cream colours.
Donated by Harriett's Flower Shop
Starting bid
16oz Yeti
Donated by Boshart
Starting bid
20oz Yeti
Donated by Boshart
Starting bid
A&W Gift Basket - 2 A&W glasses, 4 glass bottles of amazing A&W root beer, suckers, coupons, chips & more!
Donated by A&W Listowel & Kim Hahn
Starting bid
$35 LCBO Gift Card
Donated by Listowel Hypnosis
Starting bid
Autumn Tea Towel Set
Donated by Jen Romanick
Starting bid
Beautiful holiday gnome hangers
Donated by Jen Romanick
Starting bid
Think Pink bag of goodies - Blanket, water bottle, pen, keychain, bracelet, cute Gnome.
Starting bid
PC Electric Pizza Oven
Donated by Zehrs Listowel
Starting bid
Fall Planter
Donated by Anonymous
Starting bid
Self care basket, epsom salts, pain rub, creams, so much more PLUS 30min gift certificate for a massage!
Donated by Mandy Van Loo
Starting bid
StarBucks 350ml Tumbler, 453g pkg of Siren's blend Coffee, plus a bottle of wine.
Donated by Kim Hahn
Starting bid
Pampered Chef Medium Pizza Stone
Donated by Lynn Johnson
Starting bid
Crafts galore for the kids. Tie-dye, 4 shirts, iron-ons, bubbles, Smarties & more
Donated by Kim Hahn
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!